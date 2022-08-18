_ High Cholesterol The Signs In Your Leg Warning Of Extremely Damaging Levels

High cholesterol can cause strokes and heart attacks and it is due to the plaque that is built in your body and it is a serious issue. Cholesterol is a fatty substance that is produced in the liver. Cholesterol will not dissolve in water so it will not travel out of the body by itself.

Particles like lipoproteins aid the transport of cholesterol from the bloodstream.

Two Types Of Lipoproteins

There are two kinds of lipoproteins present in the body they are:

Low-Density Lipoproteins (LDLs) This lipoprotein is known as bad cholesterol, it can build up arteries and causes some serious health issues like heart attacks and strokes. Eating too much fat-containing food can cause a higher level of LDLs cholesterol in your blood. This condition is known as High Cholesterol and also known as hyperlipidemia.

High-Density Lipoproteins (HDLs) This lipoprotein is known as good cholesterol, it helps in the elimination of cholesterol in the liver.

And if the level of LDL cholesterol is high, or when the HDL is low and this causes fat to deposit in the blood vessels and this makes difficulties in the flow of the blood to the arteries. When this problem occurs in the body it will greatly affect the function of the body.

Symptoms Of High Cholesterol

High cholesterol doesn’t show any particular symptoms until the condition becomes more serious. And it certainly causes dangerous issues like heart attacks and strokes. High cholesterol may lead to serious issues and it will affect the blood pumping to the arteries.

The only way to determine high cholesterol is through a blood test. And you can determine the LDL and HDL cholesterol levels. If your Cholesterol level is above 200 mg/dl. Then better take precautions to control your cholesterol. And recheck your cholesterol every year to check whether it comes to a normal level.

Cholesterol can also come when you have a family history. And if you have high blood pressure, smoking habits,s and are overweight there are risk factors. If you have overweight and have diabetes the is a higher chance of having higher cholesterol.

By getting older you can’t control the high cholesterol level and proper medication should be taken for this condition. You can lower your high cholesterol level by having a balanced diet that contains low fat and avoiding smoking and changing your lifestyle and it will help you to control your cholesterol level.

Sign And Warnings :

High cholesterol can lead to a serious condition known as Peripheral Artery Disease ( PAD). It can cause the narrowing of arteries and deposit fat in the arteries.

According to some studies, the legs are the areas the high cholesterol occurs and these are considered to be serious conditions. The legs start to turn a pale blue color. It is the first sign that blood passage to the legs becomes limited. PAD should be treated in time otherwise it can lead to serious health conditions like Acute limb ischemia.

When arteries of the leg are blocked a sufficient amount of oxygen does not reach the lower part of the body. It can make your legs feel tired and heavy. A lot of people who have a high level of cholesterol always complain about the pain in their limbs and burning pain. The pain was mainly felt while walking.

Symptoms Of PAD:

Constant pain in the limbs.

Colour of the limbs changes

Loss of power in limbs.

Reduced sensation in limbs.

Absence of pulse in the ankle.

You should be aware of your cholesterol level and it may lead to some serious problems.

Intense pain in the legs while sleeping is another common sign of higher cholesterol levels and damage to arteries in the lower limbs. The condition becomes more difficult during sleeping. Swinging the foot off the bed or sitting can relieve the pain. It helps the blood flow downwards due to gravitational force.

