SkyQuad Drone Reviews – Is It Right For You? (Reviewed 2022)

Hey, are you guys looking for a drone that is easy to control and has great picture quality, then check out my SkyQuad Drone review.

I am an experienced drone pilot and have managed to fly several drones by different companies for various purposes including photography and surveillance. But none of them were easy to handle.

SkyQuad Drone Reviews – Can This Mini Drone Take Stable & Clear Picture Of Moving Objects?

I was in search of a drone with quality and easy handling. It was then I came across the SkyQuad Drone when one of my photographer friends suggested it. I visited the SkyQuad Drone official website and cross-sectioned every detail. I did an in-depth study on how unique the SkyQuad Drone was and thought of giving it a shot.

I bought the drone and what more to say, the investment was surely worth it. So I decided to share my SkyQuad Drone review here with you people. Make sure to read the review from top to bottom to get a clear overview of the SkyQuad Drone.

Device Name SkyQuad Drone Designed To Capture high-quality videos and pictures Color Black Benefits Foldable and flexible blades Easy remote control Long battery capacity Small, light, and compact Camera Quality 12 Megapixels Key Features ⚡️3D flip function

⚡️Altitude Holding

⚡️Trajectory Flight

⚡️360-degree 4k wifi camera

⚡️Video Capturing

⚡️Longer Battery Life Shots Range Over 3,000 feet Speed 19 meters per second Transmission Distance 4km Battery 500mAH battery Package ➔Buy 1 SkyQuad Drone

➔Buy 2 SkyQuad Drones

➔Buy 4 SkyQuad Drones Additional Items Included ✦SkyQuad Camera Drones

✦Transmitter/Controllers

✦Rechargeable Drone Batteries

✦Charging Cables

✦User Manuals Price $99 Refund Policy 30 days Availability Official Website (Only) Official Website Click Here!

What is a SkyQuad Drone?

SkyQuad Drone is a fully loaded and highly durable drone. Long-lasting battery life makes it unique from other drones that are available on the market.

SkyQuad Drone has a 1080 p camera in which you can record videos or photos with high resolution. The foldable and flexible blades of the SkyQuad Drone make it lightweight and easy to carry. Slo-mo mode and panorama mode videos can be shot by SkyQuad Drones and another main feature of SkyQuad Drones is their gravity sensor. With this benefit, beginners can shoot like a pro.

The longer battery life and capacity of SkyQuad Drone devices enable them to have an increased flying time. With the help of the built-in camera of SkyQuad Drone, anyone can capture professional-quality videos or pics.

Main features of SkyQuad Drone

Unlike any other drone, the SkyQuad Drone has its own unique features which can aid in taking high-quality videos and photos with minimum effort. Some of them are listed below.

🔺High battery life One of the important features of the SkyQuad Drone is its long battery life. It is equipped with a high battery capacity with which you can shoot videos up to 15 minutes before recharge. 🔺Increased flying time SkyQuad Drone has an increased flying time and this can help to shoot videos and photos for a longer period of time. Frequent recharging can be avoided. 🔺Gravity sensor A gravity sensor with high altitude features and electronic stabilization can help anyone including beginners to shoot videos with high efficiency and easiness. 🔺1080 p camera With SkyQuad Drone, you can record videos at 1080p at 120 frames per second. Photos can be taken with 120 megapixels. This feature ensures the quality of the pics and videos that are taken. 🔺Foldable and flexible SkyQuad Drone is easy to carry and doesn’t take up much space due to its flexible blades and lightweight. It is compact and you can carry it anywhere where you want. You can fold and store the SkyQuad Drone anywhere you want. 🔺Easy to control Even a beginner can fly a SkyQuad Drone device without any effort. The controls of the SkyQuad Drones are easy to handle and thus made flying simple. 🔺Faster SkyQuad Drone can fly at a speed of 19 meters per second. It has a transmission distance of 4 kilometers. SkyQuad Drone is one of the fastest drones among others of similar size. 🔺Built-in camera The built-in camera of SkyQuad with high-quality resolution makes its professional quality and everything can be captured with a touch. It doesn’t require technical help to operate its functions. Even a complete newbie can capture videos and pictures like a pro. 🔺Slo-mo mode Every video can be shot in slo-mo mode with a SkyQuad Drone which ensures clarity and quality. 🔺Panorama mode Panoramic shots can be captured with a range of over 3,000 feet with SkyQuad Drone and the shots with panoramic mode can be taken with vintage effects.

How does the SkyQuad Drone work?

The working mechanism of the SkyQuad Drone is quite simple and even a beginner can shoot videos and pictures without knowing many technical sides. The gravity sensor in the SkyQuad Drone device can identify obstructions if there are any and can fly smoothly without collision.

By using the controlling panel within an area, SkyQuad Drone can be controlled easily. You can fly the drones at varying heights with the control. There is no need for frequent recharging because of the long battery life. The built-in camera can capture images effortlessly with high quality.

What are the perks and drawbacks of using SkyQuad Drone?

SkyQuad Drone has significant benefits. But surely it does have a few cons too. Below given are some of the pros and cons of the device as per customer-shared SkyQuad Drone reviews.

Pros Flexibility: SkyQuad Drone is flexible and foldable. Therefore it is easy to carry and can take it anywhere with you.

SkyQuad Drone is flexible and foldable. Therefore it is easy to carry and can take it anywhere with you. Long battery life: SkyQuad Drone has a long battery capacity.

SkyQuad Drone has a long battery capacity. Lightweight: lightweight of SkyQuad Drone makes it easier to carry around.

lightweight of SkyQuad Drone makes it easier to carry around. Easy operations: SkyQuad Drone can be controlled easily with the remote control.

SkyQuad Drone can be controlled easily with the remote control. 1080p camera: Pictures and videos of high quality can be captured with SkyQuad Drone. Cons Absence of internal storage

Cannot be used in certain areas.

SkyQuad Drone reviews from real customers

The real SkyQuad Drone reviews shared by customers are given below:

I’m a professional wedding photographer and I use drones in my work. It was a few weeks back I purchased a SkyQuad Drone and it has been more than useful to me. I was quite surprised to see the picture quality and easiness. I am able to carry the SkyQuad Drone with me effortlessly due to its lightweight and I really liked how flexible it is. Sally George The SkyQuad Drone helped me to capture many precious moments of my life and I never thought that the pictures would be of high quality. Nevertheless, every picture and video came out beautiful. I am not a “technical person” and at first I was a little nervous about its working but it’s literally so simple and anyone can access the drone without knowing much about the technical stuff. SkyQuad Drone is truly worth it. Kaytlin Mary I bought a SkyQuad Drone for taking pictures from my vacation and to a great extent the picture quality and durability of the SkyQuad Drone are really good but the lack of internal storage was a minor setback. So it was a bit difficult. Apart from that SkyQuad Drone gave picture qualities like no other. Stanly Keith

Where to get SkyQuad Drone at the best price?

When compared with other drones in the market SkyQuad Drone are available on their official website at a reasonable and affordable price. Free shipping charges are also available for certain orders. Make sure to check every detail regarding the product and the order for a safe purchase. The pricing details are as follows.

Buy 1 SkyQuad Drone for $ 99.00 each ✦Total price = $99.00



✦Shipping charge = $ 7.95



✦Order includes: 1 SkyQuad Drone camera

1 transmitter / controller

1 rechargeable drone battery

1 user manual

Buy 2 SkyQuad Drone for $ 69.00 each ✦Total price = $138.00



✦Free shipping charges.



✦Order includes: 2 SkyQuad camera drones

2 transmitter / controllers

2 rechargeable drone batteries

2 charging cables

2 user manual

Buy 4 SkyQuad Drone for $ 59.00 each ✦Total price = $236



✦Free shipping charges



✦Order includes: 4 SkyQuad Drone camera drones

4 transmitter / controllers

4 rechargeable drone batteries

4 charging cables

4 user manual

Do they offer a money-back guarantee?

SkyQuad Drone device offers a complete money refund with their orders. They assure a 30-day money-back guarantee policy for returned packages.

After the purchase, if you are not satisfied with the product you can simply contact their customer care office and request a refund. Money back policy is only applicable within 30 days from the initial ordering.

Final Words on SkyQuad Drone Reviews

SkyQuad Drone camera is definitely one of the best drones that you could find in the current market. SkyQuad Drone’s unique features contribute to high-quality pictures and videos which can be taken effortlessly.

The foldable characteristic and flexibility of SkyQuad Drone make them easier to carry around and it doesn’t take up much space. 1080 p camera used results in pictures and videos with high resolution and clarity.

Due to the longer battery capacity, SkyQuad Drone is apt for you to take on your vacations and parties. Professional and quality videos with panoramic and slo-mo modes are also provided by the SkyQuad camera drone.

SkyQuad Drone device is available at a reasonable price and it’s definitely worth the money. The majority of the SkyQuad Drone reviews were thus positive. You can also use the SkyQuad camera drones as security surveillance to improve safety and ensure security.

Moreover, SkyQuad Drone is easier to control and thus can be used by anybody without any intense technical knowledge.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does the SkyQuad Drone camera come with a longer battery capacity? SkyQuad Drone has a higher battery capacity compared with any other drones of similar kinds. There is no need for frequent charging when it comes to SkyQuad camera drones. 2. Do they have a money refund policy? SkyQuad Drone camera offers a 30-day money refund policy for its customers. You just gotta contact their customer service office for a refund. 3. Where can I buy SkyQuad Drone cameras? You can purchase SkyQuad Drone cameras from their official website. They are available at an affordable price. 4. What are the features of SkyQuad camera drones? SkyQuad Drone camera drones are flexible, foldable, and easier to use. You can carry it with you with a minimal amount of space. 5. Are SkyQuad Drone cameras fast enough? SkyQuad Drone cameras are one of the fastest drone cameras. It can fly at a speed of 19 meters per second with a transmission distance of 4 kilometers.

