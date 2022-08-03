Smegma: What And All Do You Have To Know?

Smegma is a white, cheesy substance that collects under the foreskin of uncircumcised penises.

Smegma: Identification, Removal, And More

Smegma (pronounced smeg-ma) is a combination of shed skin cells, body oils, and moisture that collect underneath the foreskin of an uncircumcised penis. Most boys are born with foreskins, which can cause smegma to build up in this area.

Smegma does not cause any health problems, but it can be irritating for some boys and men.

The following are the signs of smegma:

📌A white or yellowish substance on the glans (tip) of the penis or foreskin.

📌A thick and unpleasant odor emanates from the glans or foreskin area.

📌Irritation or itching around the tip of the penis or under the foreskin.

Causes

The most common causes of smegma are:

❌Allergies and other skin conditions. Smegma can develop if you have an allergy or other skin condition that affects your genitals.



❌Poor hygiene. If you don’t keep your genitals clean and dry, smegma can build up.



❌Too much friction in the area. This is especially true if you’re uncircumcised (unlike most men in the U.S.) because extra skin can rub against each other in the shaft of the penis or foreskin, causing irritation and inflammation.



❌Tight clothing or underwear. Wearing tight pants or underwear can cause chafing between your legs and lead to an accumulation of smegma.



❌Too much masturbation or sex. This can also cause smegma to build up in your penis, as well as chafing from the friction.



❌A weak immune system. If your body isn’t fighting off infections very well, it may cause your lymph nodes to swell and collect smegma (and other fluids).



❌Infections. If you have an infection, such as a cold sore or strep throat, smegma can collect around your penis and cause pain.



❌Diabetes. If you have diabetes, your body may not be able to move blood throughout your body as well as it should. This can lead to inflammation and infections in the lymph nodes, which may cause smegma to build up around your penis.



❌An STD or yeast infection. These infections can cause inflammation around your penis and lead to an accumulation of smegma.

Removal

The best ways are:

1. Soap and water

Soap and water are the best way to get rid of smegma, as long as it’s not too thick. It may take several applications over a couple of days, but it will eventually come off.

2. Warm washcloth

Rubbing a warm washcloth against the area can help loosen up the smegma and make it easier to wash away with soap and water.

3. Use a loofah or exfoliating scrub

Scrubbing gently with a loofah or exfoliating scrub can also help remove smegma from the skin surface without irritating the penis or causing further problems down there. Just be careful not to hurt yourself in the process!

4. Go see your doctor

If you’re dealing with a particularly stubborn case of smegma buildup or are having trouble getting rid of it on your own, don’t hesitate to consult with your doctor or another medical professional who can help diagnose what’s going on and recommend possible solutions for getting rid of this problem once and for all!

5. Hydrogen peroxide:

Take a bath with hydrogen peroxide Hydrogen peroxide is often used by people who have a mild case of smegma buildup because it can help to soften the skin and make it easier for you to remove the smegma from your penis. Plus, it’s safe for use in sensitive areas like your genitals!

More From Powdersvillapost:

Strawberry Legs: How To Remove, Prevent And Treat?

Razor Bumps On The Body How To Get Rid Of It!

Prevention

Smegma is a natural lubricant that protects the skin of the penis. It’s made up of skin cells and oils, which can build up around the head of the penis.

In most men, smegma doesn’t cause any problems. However, in some cases, it can lead to bad odor and irritation.

Here are five ways you can prevent smegma:

✔️ Clean your penis regularly

✔️ Don’t scratch or pick at any lumps or bumps on your penis

✔️ Use only water-based lubricants during sex

✔️Shower after sex or masturbation

✔️Avoid tight pants or underwear

References:

WebMD(2005-2022)What Is Smegma? (Available online):

https://www.webmd.com/sex/what-is-smegma

National Library of Medicine(n.d)What Is Smegma? (Available online):

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6397923/