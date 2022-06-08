A Softball Injury Sends Nick Jonas To The Emergency Room!!

On Sunday, Nick Jonas, an American actor and musician played softball. The Jonas Brothers Singer’s hospital footage has gone viral on social media.

In Page Six’s video, Nick and his brother Kevin may be hobbling into the hospital. According to the news agency, Nick was playing softball when he looked to get stuck in the crotch by the ball.

After dropping off Nick Jonas, who was still sporting his softball shirt, Kevin Jonas escorted him in a Range Rover at the hospital. Nick had to hobble back to the vehicle since they had entered the incorrect room.

In January This Year, Malti Marie Was Born To The Couple!!

Video acquired by Page Six was re-posted by a fan page. Nick Jonas‘s admirers pointed out that such injuries are nothing new for the actor in their well-wishes. a fan said, “That poor guy. Wish him well! And Priyanka is on her way to help him recover when she gets back,” while another said, “Oh no, not Nick again.” That’s not all. “Nick, you poor thing, with all of your injuries.

Kevin called Pri after he injured himself on his bike the same way he did the first time. Privileged Pri must feel as though every time Kevin calls, there is awful news.” A fan stated that Priyanka’s worried about Nick, so he must quit getting hurt. Stop hurting yourself and causing my daughter high blood pressure, you jerked.

Priyanka was in Paris on Sunday, so she could not join Nick at the game. At a Bulgari event in the city, Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK vocalist Lisa. To describe the three of them, Priyanka said on Instagram: “And then there was us.

Priyanka was filming her online series Citadel till the end of the month. She took a few months off filmmaking when she gave birth to her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Jee Le Zaraa, Ending Things, and It’s All Coming Back To Me will also include her.

Priyanka Chopra Gives A Sneak Peek At Her Paris Event

Since she was in Paris for a business launch event, Priyanka Chopra did not join Nick Jonas in his softball game. Singer Lisa Blackpink and actress Anne Hathaway joined the Sky Is Pink actor.

Priyanka stated in the caption of a picture she posted on Instagram, “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen this.” “Then there were those among us. There is nothing more important to a girl than having fun!” The three women were a sight to see at the event, as they enjoyed themselves while making a fashion statement with their sharp ensembles.