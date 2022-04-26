Steph Curry’s Kids: How Old Is Steph Curry’s Daughter?

As one of the NBA’s best players, Steph Curry’s biggest success has been to become a dad to a family of 3. Those who know him well know how much he adores his children and grandchildren in particular.

The 32-year-old recently took to Instagram to post a rare snapshot of his three children – Riley, eight; Ryan, five; and Canon, two – and fans couldn’t get enough!

Steph Curry’s Children: What Is The Age Of Steph Curry’s Oldest Daughter?

Curry’s father, Dell, was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers when he was born on March 14, 1988 (34 years old in 2022). While growing up, his father was selected by the Charlotte Hornets as an NBA expansion draft pick. Stephen Curry got his start in the game by joining in on his father’s pregame warmups.

The Curry family moved to Toronto before Dell Curry’s time with the Raptors came to an end. A perfect season at Queensway Christian College for the boys’ basketball team was led by Stephen Curry. He began his professional career with the Toronto 5–0 club team, where he faced future NBA opponents Kelly Olynyk and Cory Joseph.

Steph Curry’s Family

Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry, and Canon Curry are the heirs to this king’s throne. Steph and Ayesha welcomed three lovely infants into the world and nurtured them to be some of the NBA’s most cherished children. The Curry children have taken over, and the fans love it. Riley has taken over Steph’s postgame press conferences, and Canon is posing with the NBA Championship Trophy.

Steph Curry’s First Child – Riley Curry!!

As soon as Riley Elizabeth Curry was born on July 19, 2012, it was clear that she was supposed to be a superstar. Steph Curry and Ayesha’s first child stole the show in 2015. After the Warriors beat the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Steph grabbed the podium for the postgame news conference and was shortly joined by his two-year-old daughter. She said, “You’re too loud, daddy,” as she interrupted him and cut him off. Riley acted like a two-year-old when he ran around the house. Around a week later, she reappeared and became famous for singing a line from Big Sean’s song “Blessings.”

Steph Curry’s Second Child – Ryan Curry!!

When did Ryan Carson Curry’s birth occur? July 10, 2015 (6 Years old as of 2022). “With gratitude for this beautiful gift, Stephen, Riley, and I are savoring the moment and taking it all in. There are now four people in my life, and I’m overjoyed for her!.” Steph also shared a photo of Ryan, the new baby, on Instagram as a way to mark the event.

Steph Curry’s Third Child – Canon Curry!!

Canon W. Jack Curry, the youngest child of Steph and Ayesha Curry, was born on July 2, 2018. (3 Years old as of 2022). “I’m appreciative of your assistance as I embark on this journey and pursuit. It was announced on Instagram: “Canon W. Jack Curry,” by Steph. The couple waited until the Fourth of July to reveal the news, allowing them a few days to enjoy their new baby son on their own. People have fallen in love with Canon since he first appeared on his parents’ social media profiles.