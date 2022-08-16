Study Finds Vitamin D Supplements Help Treat Depression

Tuomas Mikola, Doctoral Researcher, and Study Lead Author, Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Eastern Finland published a report on the efficacy of Vitamin D supplements in treating depression. His study reveals that ”vitamin D supplementation may alleviate depressive symptoms in adults with depression.” The worldwide meta-analysis was conducted in collaboration with Finnish, Australian, and US researchers.

What Is A Meta-Analysis And How Is It Conducted?

Meta-analysis is the process of conducting different studies with different criteria to find out a general trend. The statistical analysis of data collected from various studies can be considered a general result. Here, Tuomas Mikola and the team have done dozens of analytical studies around the globe.

Almost 41 different studies have been conducted amongst adults of various regions to find out the efficacy of vitamin D to fight depression. The researchers have chosen placebo-controlled trials for improving the accuracy of the final result.

A placebo-controlled treatment involves two or more groups of people. When one group is given active treatment, the other group or groups may go for a placebo. The placebo-controlled treatment makes the conclusion of the analysis easier for the researchers. There were people from different age groups and different health conditions, people who are in different stages of depression and related health disorders, and people from the general population.

The need for the study

According to the available statistics, approximately 280 million people in the world are having depression. Mental health, being one of the greatest concerns of humanity needs to be addressed properly. The changed lifestyle and occupations are causing depression. People are depressed from school age as they don’t know how to manage time or available resources.

Depression may cause many other mental as well as physical health disorders. It can be the reason for drug or alcohol addiction. It increases the suicide tendency too. There are many antidepressants available on the market. Your doctor may prescribe you when you consult them. The efficacy of such antidepressants is still a question among experts.

The long-term, as well as short-term side-effects of such medicines, include agitated, shaky, sick or anxious feelings, being sick, digestive issues, chronic pains including stomach pain, diarrhea or constipation, dizziness, loss of appetite, and sleep disorders. So, the researchers thought about utilizing nutritional supplements for treating depression or further ways to alleviate the symptoms of depression.

Vitamin D and depression

The study concludes ”The results of the meta-analysis show that vitamin D supplementation is more effective than a placebo in alleviating depressive symptoms in people with depression” The researchers examined by supplementing the patient with 50 to 100 micrograms of vitamin D a day.

Mikola adds, ”vitamin D regulates central nervous system disturbances associated with depression. Prior cross-sectional studies have linked vitamin D deficiency and symptoms of depression. However, previous meta-analyses on the effects of vitamin D supplementation on depression have been inconclusive, until now.”

The mental health benefits of vitamin D are well-known. Here are a few of them.

✔️Regulate mood.

✔️Decreases the risk of anxiety and depression.

✔️Decreases negative emotions.

✔️Improves mental clarity.

Supplementing micronutrients, vitamins or other essential nutrients has been a great topic of interest for researchers for years. Many researchers, clinical as well as theory-based studies conducted on the given topics over the past few years. Health experts were trying to include omega 3s, vitamin D, Rhodiola, B12, and saffron for treating depression.

To conclude the paper, Mikola adds, ”These findings will encourage new, high-level clinical trials in patients with depression in order to shed more light on the possible role of vitamin D supplementation in the treatment of depression,”

