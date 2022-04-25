Who Is Tee Morant, Ja Morant’s Dad? Will He Be His Biggest Hater?

There are a lot of people that don’t like Ja Morant in the NBA. Talented athletes have to pay a high price in order to make it to the big leagues. That horrible news that came out of Morant… As your NBA career progresses, so will the number of naysayers.

His critics, on the other hand, appear to have no effect on Morant. Even though they’ve made fun of him, he uses it as fuel to work harder and better himself as a basketball player. Tee Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies player’s first hater and father figure, instilled that homicidal worldview in him, and he’s carried it with him ever since.

Who Is Tee Morant, The Father Of Ja Morant? Will He Become His Biggest Hater?

Morant didn’t have to deal with haters until he was in the NBA and the spotlight was shining on him for the first time. When Morant was a child in Dalzell, South Carolina, he had to deal with a ruthless hater in his own family.

Tee Morant, Ja’s father, helped him when he was a kid and all through his teens with his training. But at the same time, he was preparing his child for the next level by giving him severe affection.

Before the 2019 NBA Draft, he told reporters, “I embrace bad energy.” When someone says, “The argument that he hasn’t played against anyone, that he is too small, that he cannot shoot,” I get all fired up. This isn’t a big deal to me because my father was the first person to ever call me a hater. If he can do it, anyone can.”

In contrast to his father’s expectations as a child, Morant used his first hater to fuel his ambitions of making the NBA as an adult. In 2020, he was voted Rookie of the Year and led the Grizzlies to the playoffs in his second season as a professional. “I think his message when I won Rookie of the Year was, ‘Good work, you still stink,'” Morant stated on the latest Pardon My Take podcast from Barstool Sports.

On the basketball court, the 21-year-old said that his father used to dominate him, but he quit when Morant was good enough to defeat him.

“He’s not going to play me anymore,” Morant declared. “The last time we played, I came out ahead. When we were playing a kids vs. adults game, I hit the game-winning shot on him. He never played me one-on-one after he got a little bigger and more athletic.” ” To escape the haze, he ran “2020 will be considered a professional year.

Ja Morant says that his father is “100 percent” one of his hardest critics, despite his early success in the professional basketball world. In spite of the fact that some have criticized Tee’s parenting style as being too strict and damaging to his son’s development, NBA star Ja Morant has nothing but praise for his father. As a child, Morant might not have made it to the NBA if he hadn’t received constant criticism from his first critic.

Morant’s father still has a hard time congratulating his son because he tells him that he can always improve. Suppose, on the other hand, that Morant leads the Grizzlies to an NBA title. If that’s the case, will his father let up on the gas?

According to Morant, there isn’t a way. In other words, he’d get all giddy and then say something to the effect of “You still stink, but congratulations.”