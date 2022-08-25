The Possibility Of Monkeypox Being A Sexually Transmitted Disease

Monkeypox, also known as smallpox, has recently been found in humans in Africa. It causes rash-like symptoms and can lead to death if left untreated or if it gets too severe.

Though monkeypox isn’t typically life-threatening, new research shows that it may be spread by sexual activity, meaning you could catch it through vaginal, anal, or oral sex.

If you have questions about sexually transmitted diseases in general or monkeypox specifically, check out this article on how to spot the symptoms of sexually transmitted diseases and how to get tested for sexually transmitted diseases like monkeypox.

What Is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a disease that is related to smallpox, just like it is in other animals. It was first discovered in laboratory monkeys in 1958, and then later in humans in 1970.

The majority of monkeypox cases occur in Africa, where the virus is thought to be endemic. However, there have been disease outbreaks in other parts of the world, including the United States.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is found in Africa. The monkeypox virus is similar to the smallpox virus and can cause serious illnesses in humans. The virus is spread through contact with the infected animal, usually a monkey or squirrel.

It can also be spread from person to person through close contact, such as sharing bedding or clothing.

Is it possible for monkeypox to become a sexually transmitted disease?

There is currently no evidence that monkeypox can be transmitted through sexual contact. However, given that the virus can be transmitted through close contact with an infected individual, it is possible that monkeypox could become a sexually transmitted disease.

Some have speculated that individuals who contract monkeypox may then infect their partner or other sex partners when they are most contagious (either during or shortly after being sick).

Sexual transmission of animal diseases is not unheard of, and so this possibility should not be ruled out at this time. There have been no reports of monkeypox becoming a sexually transmitted disease.

More From Powdersville Post:

🔵A Child Below 2 Presumably Tested Positive For Monkeypox In Texas

🔵The First Incidence Of Monkeypox Is Reported By Texas State University

How can you protect yourself from monkeypox?

This virus is found in animals, such as monkeys, and can be transmitted to humans through contact with an infected animal. The virus can also be transmitted from person to person through close contact, such as sharing bedding or clothing, or through contact with body fluids, such as blood, saliva, or mucus.

There is no specific treatment for monkeypox, and it can be deadly in some cases. However, there are some things you can do to protect yourself from the virus. One option is to avoid contact with all wild animals, especially those who may have had physical contact with other infected animals.

Another way to prevent the virus is by washing your hands thoroughly after touching any animal or surface where they might have been present. You should also avoid drinking raw fruit juice from countries where monkeypox has been reported; this includes fresh apple cider and fresh unpasteurized milk.

If you travel to areas of the world where monkeypox reports exist, ensure your vaccinations are up-to-date before you leave home so that your immune system will be prepared if you come into contact with any live viruses during your travels.

How do healthcare providers diagnose and treat monkeys’ bodies with AIDS?

There is no definitive way to diagnose or treat monkeypox in humans. However, health care providers typically look for symptoms such as fever, rash, and lymphadenopathy.

Treatment usually involves supportive care, such as hydration and pain relief. Occasionally, antiviral drugs may be prescribed. There is no vaccine available for monkeypox.

Prevention is the best defense against the disease and includes avoiding close contact with infected animals and practicing good hygiene. If you develop an illness with a fever after coming into contact with an animal from Africa or Asia, you should seek medical attention immediately.

References:

🔵Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (n.d) Safer Sex, Social Gatherings, and Monkeypox (Available Online):https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/sexualhealth/index.html

🔵National Library Medicine (n.d) Monkeypox claims new victims: the outbreak in men who have sex with men (Available Online):https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9308177/