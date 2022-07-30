Three Types Of Dyssomnia: What You Need To Know!!

After a hard day, some people find it easy to fall asleep when their head strikes the pillow. Others, however, can experience difficulties with a sleep condition that make it harder for them to do this.

What is Dyssomnia?

The term “dyssomnia” refers to a collection of sleep disorders that make it difficult or impossible for you to fall asleep.

Dyssomnias are one of the various types of sleep disorders and are of 3 types namely, Intrinsic sleep disorders, Extrinsic sleep disorders, and Circadian rhythm sleep disorders.

Intrinsic Sleep Disorders:

The group of insomnias known as intrinsic sleep disturbances is brought on by internal dysfunction. A problem with the body’s natural sleep control can lead to intrinsic sleep disorders. Types of intrinsic sleep disorders are:

Restless Leg Syndrome:

The neurological disease known as restless legs syndrome makes you constantly want to move your legs, usually in response to an unpleasant feeling. Leg pain, a sensation of your legs crawling, or an impulse to move your legs while trying to fall asleep are all symptoms of restless legs syndrome.

Insomnia:

The most prevalent sleep issue, insomnia, can make it difficult to get to sleep, difficult to stay asleep, or lead you to wake up early and have trouble falling back asleep. When you wake up, you could still feel worn out.

Sleep Apnea:

The upper airway partially or completely collapses as a person sleeps if they have obstructive sleep apnea. You could find it difficult to stay alert during the day and have excessive daytime sleepiness.

Periodic Limb Movement:

You experience episodes of basic, repetitive muscular movements known as periodic limb motions. Typically, they don’t prevent you from going asleep. Instead, they substantially interfere with your ability to sleep at night.

Narcolepsy:

Narcolepsy is a condition where you are unable to control when you fall asleep. This means that while you might or might not have restful sleep at night, you regularly feel sleepy during the day and might unintentionally nod off at inappropriate moments.

There are more types of intrinsic sleep disorders along with the above-mentioned disorders. They are Hypersomnia, Central alveolar hypoventilation Syndrome.

Extrinsic Sleep Disorders:

Extrinsic sleep disorders are dyssomnias that are brought on by things other than the body, like the environment and lifestyle choices. The factors include:

Altitude and food allergy insomnia:

It’s not necessary for insomnia to be psychological. It can also be brought on by changes in your body brought on by being at a higher altitude or by eating anything that prevents you from falling asleep. If you discover that your insomnia is caused by altitude or diet, you may be able to prevent insomnia from happening by avoiding your triggers.

Poor sleep hygiene:

The practice of creating a regular sleep schedule that includes healthy eating and exercise is known as sleep hygiene. Poor sleep hygiene can lead to sleep problems if you don’t follow it, such as not turning off the television while you sleep or drinking coffee too late in the day.

Nocturnal eating syndrome:

Consuming more than a quarter of your daily nutrients after dinner is a symptom of nocturnal eating syndrome. This implies that you have a greater hunger in the hours leading up to bedtime, which prevents you from falling asleep because you are consuming more calories and sugar.

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders:

Circadian rhythm sleep disorders happen when your normal circadian rhythm is impacted by a change in your lifestyle or surroundings. Getting darker sooner in the winter is a minor illustration of this. Even though you usually go to bed at 8 or 9 p.m., the darkness may induce you to feel drowsy as early as 6 p.m.