A wedding is on the horizon for actor/singer Tom Hiddleston. Three months after popping the question to Zawe Ashton, the Loki star is speaking out about their engagement. Page Six reports that in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, the legendary anti-hero said, “I’m quite thrilled.”

Tom Hiddleston Says He’s Quite Thrilled About His Engagement To Zawe Ashton

At the 2022 BAFTA Awards, they were seen with British TV personality AJ Odudu, which sparked engagement speculations. Rumors of the couple’s engagement were prompted by Ashton’s massive diamond ring on her finger, which was seen in the picture. Despite the evident elephant in the room, many thought the pair had gotten engaged, even though they had not.

For those who don’t know, the couple started dating in 2019 and appeared on the red carpet for the first time in 2021, for those who don’t know. They previously worked together on Betrayal, a play about betrayal.

Actress Susannah Fielding and pop sensation Taylor Swift have been linked to actor Tom Hiddleston in the past, most recently in 2016. Ashton’s connection with him has been kept quiet, while Swift’s romance was well-publicized. The Blank Space singer, he claimed in an interview with G.Q., “is kind, polite, and amazing, and we had the best time.” He then went on to talk about his brief relationship with Taylor Swift and their separation. “A partnership is a two-way street. It takes effort to connect with a spotlight.”

When E.T.’s Rachel Smith congratulated him on his engagement on the red carpet for The Essex Serpent in April, he conveyed a similar perspective.

“Please accept my heartfelt gratitude for everything that you have done. You guessed it: I’m thrilled” Hiddleston was moved to tears as the Apple TV+ series premiered to a standing ovation. In a word, “I’m ecstatic.”

In September of 2021, while swimming off the coast of Ibiza, Spain, the couple was discovered with a PDA in hand. Later that month, at the Tony Awards, they made their red carpet debut together.

