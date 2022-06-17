Miles Teller’s mustache from Top Gun: Maverick received a lot of unexpected affection from fans, and now he’s sporting a mullet in his upcoming Netflix sci-fi film Spiderhead.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old actor walked the red carpet at a special screening of Spiderhead at the Paris Theater in New York City, where he chatted with ET’s Rachel Smith about his mustache and mullet, which some fans online have considered offensive.

Top Gun: Maverick’s Mustache Wasn’t Loved By His Wife, Miles Teller Reveals!

Teller made light of the situation by joking, “It’s a choice, and people would tell you when it becomes legendary.” The actor, who co-stars in the thriller with Chris Hemsworth and Jurnee Smollett, stated, “The mullet has resented in Australia, where we filed it. It’s this edgy, hip vibe.” Teller’s wife, Keleigh, was allegedly not as enthusiastic as the rest of the family.

On the other hand, his mustache seems to be a key component of his current TikTok success — or “TellerTok,” as some have termed his fan base. And it seems that a large part of this is due to Keleigh herself, releasing videos of him dancing or messing about.

Teller claims to be “in the dark” about his sudden TikTok viral fame, but his ladylove is “just having fun with it.”

With a shrug, Teller replied, “It’ll pass away shortly, then it’ll be something new”

Teller recently chatted with ET’s Matt Cohen, expressing his amazement and confusion about his TikTok popularity.

“I don’t have Instagram or TikTok or anything like that, but I know if I see my wife on her phone, she’ll start laughing. As a result, she tells me what’s going on, “Teller clarified. “But, yes, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, huh It’s fantastic. Perhaps it pulls people into the theater, or who knows if it brings in some new admirers for me? All of this is OK.”

When Spiderhead premieres on Netflix on June 17, fans can see Teller’s mullet.

Who is Miles Teller?

Miles teller, better known by his stage name Miles Teller, is a talented Hollywood actor best recognized for his award-winning roles in the films The Spectacular Now’ and ‘Fantastic Four.’ His performances in the films Whiplash’ and ‘The Divergent Series: Insurgent’ got him multiple nominations and became well-known. He excelled as a saxophone in his high school’s music band at an early age, demonstrating his creative bent of mind. He also played the drums in a church’s youth choir and was proficient in various other musical instruments.

He began concentrating on his acting profession after graduating from the ‘New York University Tisch School of Arts.‘ In his early career, he could only get small parts in television movies and feature films like Moonlighters, ‘The Unusuals,’ ‘And the Musicians,’ ‘A Very Particular Recipe,’ to name a few. He had to settle for these roles since he could not secure more prominent roles.

He got his first big break in his career when he got the part of Jason in ‘Rabbit Hole,’ followed by supporting roles in ‘Footloose’ and ‘Project X,’ which he played well. His work in the films Whiplash,’ ‘The Spectacular Now,’ ‘Fantastic Four,’ ‘War Dogs,’ and ‘Only the Brave’ solidified his reputation as an actor.

