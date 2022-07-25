True Facts About Mosquitoes And The Mistakes People Make!

Have you ever marked an X with your thumbnail on a mosquito itching bite? Oh, we have all done that. It is a universal thing. Even though most of us like doing it, we don’t like those who give those itchy bites-the mosquitoes.

Mosquitoes: The Dangerous Facts!!

Mosquitoes are responsible for carrying several parasites, viruses, and nematodes that are a threat to human health. They are the number one enemy of human health and are among the deadliest animals in the world. Then, it is shocking that even after being the cause of many deaths, most of the public is unaware of all the truths about these bloodsuckers.

Who Are Mosquitoes’ Favorites?

First, mosquitoes bite more when the temperature is hottest in the afternoon, and the insects are resting in cooler spots. So now you know when to avoid mosquitoes.

Mosquitoes are also attracted to high body temperature, so if you are exercising and breathing hard with a sweaty body, then you are the perfect meal for the mosquitoes. And wearing black sportswear is a cherry on top as dark clothes attract them.

So, now we are informed that they can sense us by body heat. Some people complain that mosquitoes bite them more, well they are not wrong, they might have warm body temperature. Mosquitoes often pierce the skin of those who have a naturally warmer body temperature than average.

So, if you see pregnant women getting more mosquito bites than anyone else in the summertime, you know who to blame.

For mosquitoes, carbon dioxide, lactic acid, and octanol found in our breath and sweat are desirable and detectable. And also alcohol lovers are more prone to their bite as they have a special preference for them.

Ok, now we know who might get more disturb by these tiny creatures, or you might be one of them, but there can be some ways to avoid them. Right? Yes, of course, we have.

How To Protect Yourself From Mosquitoes?

Mosquito-borne diseases are preventable for individuals. But public health can be challenging or problematic because of high levels of poverty and weak health systems. But you can keep yourself safe by keeping the below points in mind.

If you are relaxing on your lawns or the gallery and mosquitoes begin attacking you, you can just plug in an oscillating fan to keep the air moving as the wind keeps the mosquitoes away from you.

You can also use bug spray for mosquito repelling. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends only four effective chemicals for keeping mosquitoes away: DEET, Picaridin (recommended for children specifically), Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (PMD), and IR3535.

If you are resistant to applying anything on your skin, permethrin is another option that can be directly applied to the clothing. Spray it on your clothes, shoes, socks, and pants to keep mosquitoes at a distance.

For pregnant women, insecticide-treated nets can be hung over a bed, and it is shown that they reduce mosquito bites by 50 percent. It is suggested that they be replaced after a few years.

Avoid wearing dark clothes, as they are more attracted to them. Instead of them, wear something light, loose, and with long sleeves. Keep yourself covered when you are in an area with a high risk of exposure to mosquito-borne diseases.

Also, avoid mosquito traps as these gadgets can invite more mosquitoes to your area without actually killing them.

Another fact is that male mosquitoes feed on plants, but female mosquitoes need blood before laying their eggs. So, next time you know who to blame when you feel like scratching your skin with your nails-the mother mosquito.