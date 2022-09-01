What Effect Does Sitting Have On Kidney Health?

Many people nowadays choose to sit for long periods if it’s related to their work or daily activities. Of course, sitting can help you reduce stress and fatigue. But prolonged sitting can have a negative impact on your health, especially your kidneys.

The kidney is a very effective filter in our body to release waste and toxic substances and provides vital substances for your bloodstream.

Does Women Have Greater Impact Than Men?

According to health experts, prolonged sitting can increase the risk of diabetes, cancer, and even heart attacks. Sitting all day long can increase the risk of having chronic kidney disease, mostly in women.

Women who spend less than three hours sitting have an increased risk of developing chronic kidney disease than those who spend more than three hours sitting in a day.

Symptoms

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a condition that results in the failure of kidney functions over time. Symptoms include vomiting, nausea, frequent infections, easy bleeding, and changes in skin color, swelling in the knees and legs are advanced stages of chronic kidney disease.

Over time chronic kidney disease can progress into kidney failure, this condition is fatal and requires urgent dialysis or kidney transplantation for a chance of survival.

Causes

According to recent studies, prolonged sitting can cause a variety of health conditions. They include obesity, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular-related disease. Obesity is a health condition caused by an excess amount of fat in your body.

This usually happens when you eat more and move less. It’s a critical medical condition that increases the risk of other health problems such as heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Diabetes is a long-lasting health condition that affects how your body turns food into energy. Your body breaks down food into sugar(glucose)and releases it into your body.

Diabetes occurs when the amount of sugar in your bloodstream increases. Untreated diabetes conditions can further cause damage to your nerves, eyes, kidneys, and other organs. Managing the level of sugar in your bloodstream can help you protect your health. Diabetes over time can affect your kidneys, it is a rare condition called diabetes insipidus.

Types Of Diabetes

There are basically three types of diabetes, Type1, Type2, and Gestational diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease, in which our immune system attacks our pancreas and destroys its cells. The exact reason for this attack is still unknown. Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes, almost 90 to 95 % of people live with this diabetes. It occurs when your body stops producing insulin and the sugar level in your bloodstream increases gradually. Gestational diabetes occurs during pregnancy, the body produces an insulin-blocking hormone that causes this condition.

Remedies

Actually, there are certain ways to decrease the chances of developing these conditions. Getting up and simply walking is the one of most effective and easiest ways to counteract the consequences of prolonged sitting. If you are at work take a break and simply walk around the building and get some fresh air. Whether you are walking for ten minutes or an hour getting up from the seat and moving your body will assist your body to balance it.

Exercising daily can improve your mental and physical health. It is not about the intensity of the workout it is all about consistency. Workouts consistently will reduce the risk of lifestyle diseases. It helps to boost your immune system and lead a healthy life.

Practicing yoga is also a good option. The cat and cow pose in yoga training are one of the best ways to stretch your spine and prevent lower back problems. Follow a healthy diet plan including vegetables, milk, and rice in your daily meal, and avoid oily and junk foods. So remember to follow a healthy diet, because a healthy diet builds a healthy man. Any sort of movement you do in your daily life is important and beneficial.

