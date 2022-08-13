Why Are Men More Likely To Get Cancer Than Women?

Recent studies done by specialists have proved that men are more affected by cancer than women. The death rate of men is a whole lot more than women who have cancer.

What Is The Reason Behind This?

Cancer can be triggered by various factors including your habits and lifestyle. One of the common reasons for cancer in men is smoking. There are a number of risk factors that can increase the chances of getting cancer such as obesity, family history, unhealthy food habits, and so on.

Types Of Cancer In Men

The most common types of cancer encountered by men are 1) lung cancer, 2) prostate cancer, 3) colorectal cancer, 4) bladder cancer, 5) melanoma, 6) Liver cancer

Diagnosis of the disease and starting necessary treatments At the beginning stage is crucial.

Lung cancer: Lung cancer is the most commonly seen cancer among men. The major reason behind lung cancer is smoking. Tobacco and other 7,000-plus chemicals are highly dangerous and can cause several types of cancers.

Symptoms of lung cancer:

Shortness of breath

Coughing

Chest ache

Coughing up blood

Prostate cancer: prostate cancer is one of the most fatal cancers that are formed in the prostate gland of males. Prostate cancer can cause difficulty in urination and can have no noticeable symptoms until its progress.

Symptoms of prostate cancer:

blood in semen or urine

Difficulty in urinating

Abdominal pain

Pain during urination or ejaculation

Bone pain

Colorectal cancer: Colorectal cancer affects the colon and rectum which leads to changes in bowel habits.

Symptoms of colorectal cancer:

Weight Loss

Thin stool

Blood found in stool

Abdominal pain

Rectal bleeding

Bladder cancer: Regular urges to urinate are one of the main symptoms of bladder cancer. Symptoms of bladder cancer and prostate cancer can be somewhat similar.

Symptoms of bladder cancer:

Blood clots found in urine

Constant urge to urinate

Melanoma: Melanoma is referred to as the most vital type of skin cancer. Melanoma is affected by melanocyte cells which provide color to our skin.

Symptoms of melanoma ( skin cancer):

Appearance of lumps

Redness

Itchiness

Pain

Tenderness

Liver cancer: various types of cancer can be formed in the liver. Liver cancers are fast growing and immediate treatment should be taken. One of the common types of cancer seen in the liver is hepatocellular carcinoma.

Symptoms of liver cancer: Weight lose

Nausea

Vomiting

Jaundice

Chalky stools

Fatigue

Abdominal pain

Cause of cancer in men

Cancer in men can be caused by numerous reasons which start from unhealthy food habits to lifestyle.

Some of the cancers can be formed as a result of heredity which is positive family history.

Adverse cigarette smoking habits result in serious health damage which will lead to lung cancer.

Lowered physical activity and higher levels of calcium intake are also a reason for increased cancer rates among men.

Experts have found that obesity or being obese carries a higher risk of getting cancer.

Consuming a large amount of red meat or dairy products with high fat can increase the chance of getting cancer thus it is important to follow a healthy diet.

Cancer in men prevention and screening

Having a simple and consistent lifestyle can help you a lot in preventing cancer. Usage of tobacco can lead you to lung, mouth, throat, and other various cancers. Therefore it is better to avoid any contact with tobacco including secondhand exposure.

Eating fruits and veggies along with maintaining your weight is an important factor in preventing cancer. Make sure you are physically active and this will lower the chances of getting cancer.

Detecting cancers at the beginning stage are necessary for treatment and recovery. The screening process will help for easy and early diagnosis of cancers. People that have cancer history in the family should definitely do screening for early detection if there’s any. There are several different tests available for cancer detection.

