How Tall Is American Actor Aramis Knight? See More About His Career, Age, Weight, Net Worth, And Relationship!!

Aramis Knight is a businessman and actor from the United States. He has many teenage and young fan bases as a young actor. He was the young boy who starred in the blockbuster film The Dark Knight Rises.

Things To Know About Aramis Knight’s Age, Height, Net Worth, Career, And Relationship

He has also appeared in films such as Ender’s Game, Rendition, and others. He was a part of the blockbuster series Into the Badlands from 2015 to 2019.

Early Life of Aramis Knight:

Aramis Knight, born on October 3, 1999, will be 22 years old. He was born and raised in Woodland Hills, California, United States. He has American nationality with a mixed origin. His ancestors are Pakistani, Indian, Irish, German, and English.

“The Golden Child” is his moniker. Aramis grew up watching Elvis Presley and would keep wearing his leather jacket no matter the weather in Southern California. He’s been to Graceland twice, and if you ask him, he’ll tell you he wants to travel there on vacation.

There is no information regarding his schools or college education available. It is unknown if he received any formal acting training. He has undergone extensive martial arts training for his character in the Badlands. Aramis’ first love is acting, but he also has a second, which is basketball.

Age, Height, Weight of Aramis Knight:

Aramis is a 22-year-old man. Virgo is his zodiac sign. Every year on October 3, he celebrates his birthday. Aramis is a man of average height; however, Knight appears very tall in images. He stands 1.7 meters tall. He weighs 65 kilograms. His hair and eyes are brown.

The Career of Aramis Knight:

At five, he joined an actor’s workshop in Burbank, California, with renowned acting instructor Kris Kyer. He had recurring roles in two ABC shows within a few months: Boston Legal and Invasion. Since then, he’s been a guest star or a recurring character on shows like Scorpion, The Middle, Psych, NCIS, Lost, Dexter, and Boston Legal. Crossing Over and Rendition are two of his film roles.

Knight has also lent his voice to several films, like Shrek Forever After and Happy Feet 2. In Ender’s Game’s science fiction/fantasy film, Knight played Bean, the main character’s best buddy 2013.

Knight starred in the Badlands as M.K., “a boy with unknown magical powers,” from 2015 until 2019. The AMC television series Into the Badlands is a “high-octane sci-fi martial arts series” and a “post-apocalyptic drama.” Knight and the other cast members undertook several weeks of martial arts training for their roles.

Net Worth of Aramis Knight:

Aramis Knight is one of the wealthiest and most well-known actors in Hollywood. According to Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider, Aramis Knight’s net worth is approximately $1.5 million.

Relationship Status of Aramis Knight:

According to our records, Aramis Knight is possibly single and has never been married. Aramis Knight is not dating anyone as of now. From 2013 to early 2015, his affair with actress and model Paris Berelc. In early 2015, he started dating actress Natalie Alyn Lind, with whom he was in a relationship until 2016.