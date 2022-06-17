The three children of Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, were well taken care of throughout their divorce in February. (Kassius Lijah, Brian’s 20-year-old son with his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil, is also his biological son.)

Brian Austin Green And Sharna Burgess Explain Their Stand With Megan FOX And MGK

Megan, on the other hand, went on to play Machine Gun. Several people wondered whether Kelly and Brian’s amicable exes were still friends when Sharna Burgess became pregnant with their child. Yes, that’s what I was looking for.

“I’ve always wanted to see my ex-girlfriend happy,” Brian recently started on The Viall Files podcast. According to Nick Viall in the June 15 episode, “There aren’t many things where I have control, or over that, I want to have control over the individual that Meghan chooses to be together with, there are not many things that I have control over.” “As a mother, I want your children to grow up with me. When they grow up, I want their mom to be happy.”

Brian and Sharna had been to the same restaurant five months earlier, and Sharna reminisced about that experience.

After making brief eye contact, the Dancing The with Stars pro decided to break the ice privately

Brian’s ex-girlfriend, Sharna recalled, had a message for her: “Your children are in good hands with me.’ Please let me know if you have any questions or would like to meet for coffee if you are interested in learning more about who I am.” My heart goes out to them in this situation, and if there is anything I can do to assist, please let me know!” Sharon said. Megan “really liked” that.

Brian’s constant goal is making the kids feel good about themselves, which he thinks they notice. Brian said that Sharna could talk to her mother about anything invaluable.

As Brian and Sharna prepare to have their first child together, they are both overwhelmed by the outpouring of support they have received from friends and strangers. Having two families isn’t something the Beverly Hills, 90210 star takes for granted.

“Throughout their relationship, the kids have been quite loving and open with Sharna. The wrangling has been avoided, “Brian remarked. “The kids were wonderful, but everyone else was nice and welcoming. Fortunately, this has been an extraordinary situation.”

Five months into their relationship, Megan Fox and Sharna Burgeda sent an emotional text message. Dancing With both the Stars pro-Sharna emailed the Transformers actor just after the two briefly exchanged glances at a restaurant where they both happened to be dining.

Your kids are in good hands with me.'”

If you have any questions or want to meet up for coffee, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with me, “On The Viall Files podcast, the soon-to-be parent remarked. “They are wonderful children.’

After Brian and Megan called it quits after more than a decade of marriage, she got engaged to Rocket Launcher Kelly in January.

According to him, “there aren’t many things I have control over or wish control over with the individual Megan chooses to be with,” he stated. When I think of my children, I think of how I want them to grow and mature with their mothers.”

Read More