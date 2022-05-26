Bruce Springsteen On Tour With The E Street Band In The United States And Europe

As a singer, songwriter, and performer, Bruce Springsteen (born September 23, 1949) is one of America’s most well-known artists. To date, he has released 20 studio albums, the majority of which feature the E Street Band as a sponsor.

Bruce Springsteen Tours The U.S. And Europe

Incorporating a standard stone melodic style with songs about everyday American life, he is considered a pioneer of the heartland rock genre, hailing from the Jersey Shore.

Springsteen’s career has spanned six decades, and he’s become known for his beautiful, socially conscious verses and energetic shows that can last up to four hours. “The Boss” has become a nickname for him.

On Monday, the band announced that they will begin a tour of the United States in February, followed by arena shows in Europe beginning in April. While specifics on which American cities the rockers will stop by later will be revealed, it will be the first time the group has visited the United States since wrapping up the River Tour in Australia at the end of February of last year.

The announcement stated that the European shows will begin on April 28th in Barcelona. A few other European cities on the itinerary include Dublin (Ireland), Paris (France), Rome (Italy), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), and Copenhagen (Denmark).

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will play their first live shows since the conclusion of their 14-month-long The River Tour in Australia in February 2017 with these dates in 2023.

Both Billboard and Pollstar ranked the River Tour as the most popular tour in the world in 2016. There will be another Saturday Night Live appearance by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in December 2020.

Springsteen’s Wife Is An Actress And Singer.

Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Vivienne Patricia Scialfa (born July 29, 1953) is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist.

Since about 1984, Scialfa has been a member of the E Street Band, and since about 1991, he’s been married to Bruce Springsteen. Scialfa was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 for his contributions as a member of the legendary E Street Band.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall Of Famer Bruce Springsteen Net Worth

His net worth stands at $650 million as a vocalist, lyricist, and performer. For a long time, he has maintained a high level of popularity both as a solo artist and as the leader of the E Street Band.

Bruce’s yearly profit can easily exceed $80 million when he is in town for a visit. Bruce has sold over 135 million albums to date, making him one of the top 35 all-time smashes hit melodic specialists.

Marriage To Bruce Springsteen

Patti Scialfa, who was a performer when they first met in the mid-80s, is now married to Bruce Springsteen. In 1984, she became an E Street Band member, and she and her future husband marry in 1991. Since then, they’ve been married with joy and contentment.

Regardless, Scialfa was not Bruce’s most memorable wife. Julianne Phillips was his wife from 1985 until 1989, but after they split up, he began an affair with Scialfa that attracted attention from the media.