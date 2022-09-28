You’ll Soon Be Able To Check Air Quality Levels Before You Step Outside

Google has revealed that it will soon be adding air quality indicators to its Google Maps app in major cities throughout the world.

This feature will provide users with vital information about the quality of the air they breathe and allow them to make informed decisions before stepping outside on any given day based on these levels.

Here’s how the new feature will work in more detail and why it’s such an important development in the fight against poor air quality levels that exist in many parts of the globe today.

What Is The Air Quality Index?

An air quality index is a number that reflects how clean the air currently is. The index can range from 0, which means the air is considered good, to 500, which represents the most polluted air and would be unsuitable for breathing.

The AQI is calculated based on five different pollutants: ground-level ozone, particulate matter of 10 microns or less in diameter (PM10), particulate matter of 2.5 microns or less in diameter (PM2.5), sulfur dioxide, and carbon monoxide.

When any of these levels rise above 100, an unhealthy level is determined by the EPA. Anything below 100 signifies a good level.

How will this change how we travel?

In the past, people have relied on local news and word of mouth to determine how good the air quality was in their area.

Now, with this new feature on Google Maps and Search, people will be able to find out the quality of the air where they’re planning on traveling before they even step outside.

With a simple click of a button, you can see what current conditions are like and plan your day accordingly.

With such detailed information readily available at your fingertips, it’s no wonder that more and more people are using Google Maps and Search when determining their travel plans.

Whether you’re looking for the best place to bike or the most scenic routes for your drive, all you need is an internet connection and Google Maps will tell you exactly where you want to go!

What does this mean for businesses that rely heavily on tourism?

This might not seem like a big deal, but this is actually really beneficial for businesses that rely heavily on tourism.

With the ability to see air quality levels before they step outside, tourists will be able to make better decisions about their daily routines and what they want to do. This can help them better plan out the trips they want to take and when it would be best for them to go.

Plus, with data from all across the world available at their fingertips, people will have more information about how often these types of events happen in different areas.

Plus, this can give locals more insight into just how bad things are and what precautions they should take in order for them not only themselves but also their families and friends.

More details about the new feature in Maps and Search

Google is rolling out a new tool that will show air quality information in Google Maps and Google Search. The new tool will let users know about the level of air quality for their location, as well as how it compares to other places around the world.

It also shows different levels of air quality in a color-coded system from green (good) all the way up to red (unhealthy).

This is a great way for people who suffer from respiratory issues or allergies, or who just want to avoid smog, to stay informed about what’s going on in their area.

If you’re curious about what your city’s average AQI score has been lately, or you’re traveling to another country and want to see how their air quality stacks up against your hometown – this might be a helpful tool for you!

