Chelsea Handler is finally coming back to late-night TV this week. The famous comedian and actress are going to fill in as a guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Which is going to start on Monday night.

Handler is going to become the second guest host this year. Actor Sean Hayes has run the show since last week after Jimmy Kimmel officially began his annual summer vacation.

Chelsea Handler Finds Kevin McCarthy’s Biggest Hypocrisy On “Kimmel”

For Handler, it is a return to a format in which she is having a ton of success.

Fans were going to love seeing her as a guest on shows like Conan and The Tonight Show. But sitting on the other side of the desk and answering the questions will be like riding a bike for Handler.

From 2007 to 2014 She hosted Chelsea Lately on E!. The comedian has also followed that up with two seasons of Chelsea for Netflix.

Tuesday night’s lineup for the show is going to start with Simu Liu. This actor is currently filming for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie. As Handler chats with comedian Jo Koy a Chelsea Lately reunion happens next.

Paris Hilton is going to be the first guest on Wednesday. After her, comedian Matteo Lane is going to talk with Handler. Thursday is going to mark Handler’s final show of the week.

She is going to sit down with actor Taron Egerton about his Apple TV+ miniseries Black Bird. Kelsea Ballerini is also going to be on the show, who recently released the single “Heartfirst,”.

Jimmy Kimmel and his guest host Chelsea Handler came into the news and became the center of so many people, they both lit into Republicans celebrating last week’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and allowing states to severely restrict and ban abortion which is one of the best step taken by them.

And she has saved some of her harshest commentary for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has claimed that if Republicans retake control of Congress in the midterm elections, they will be able to work to “save as many lives as possible for them to save.”

Handler had a quick fact-check on it. And she has also given her views as “Just as long as that life doesn’t need baby formula, affordable health care or a place to learn without getting shot,” after completing this statement she has also added, Kevin McCarthy, By the way, since you have mentioned it.

let’s talk about what it means to be pro-life? and she put a question mark about this statement Kevin. She also asked what is pro-life, Universal health care, that’s also pro-life.

Restricting guns, that’s also pro-life. Fighting climate change, that’s pro-life. Listening to the Doctors during the pandemic, also pro-life.

She has also asked about the women and said that not forcing women to give birth like livestock, is pro-life? and ended up by saying that your party has said all these things.

She has concluded her views by saying that Calling Republicans pro-life is like calling O.J. Simpson pro-wife.

