After years of facing so many disappointments, the Colorado Avalanche is finally back atop hockey’s mountain again after overthrowing the two-time defending champions.

The Avalanche has finally won the Stanley Cup for the third time in franchise history, and for the first time, he has played much better than his last two times by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 which was held on the final Sunday night.

Stanley Cup: Colorado Avalanche Defeat Tampa Bay And Wins!!

On Sunday night, The Colorado Avalanche played against the Tampa Bay Lightning and defended him with just four shots on goal in the third period of Stanley Cup Final game six, after 2001 finally he sealed a 2-1 victory to become Stanley Cup Champions for the first time. On Friday, The Avs won the series four games to two after dropping a close-out game 3-2 in Denver.

Goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper marked 20 saves in game six.

Nathan MacKinnon scored early in the second period to tie the game at 1-1 and after that Lightning’s Steven Stamkos opened the scoring and played such a wonderful match. Artturi Lehkonen accumulated what proved to be the winning goal 12:28 into the second period.

Cale Makar, the Avs’ 23-year-old defenseman became the most valuable player in the playoffs, and he took home the Conn Smythe Trophy 2022. As per the tradition, team captain Gabriel Landeskog raised the trophy and kissed the cup first just after 9 p.m. Mountain Time before he handed it off to veteran Erik Johnson.

Head coach Jared Bednar explained after the match that when the buzzer went, they all were in doubt that they had done the job, and it was unbelievable to them.

He also said that It was an amazing ride for him, and He was so grateful that He has been able to be a part of it with this incredible team.

The Avs went 16-3 overall in the postseason. On Thursday, June 30, The Avs is going to hold a Parade downtown Denver which will culminate with a rally in Civic Center Park. The free-to-attend parade is going to start at 10 a.m. at Union Station.

Since 2019, there was None who could discover a technique to topple a crew headed for the highest, till Sunday, willpower wanted to knock out the champion when the Colorado Avalanche finally found the proper mixture of talent and velocity.

Due to the pandemic, the NHL is having a brand-new champion now for the primary time. Over the last three years, ten groups have previously been trying to remove the Tampa Bay Lightning within the postseason as they have looked for a dynasty.

They tried it in the whole state of Florida with their full strength and within the New York Islands, however, all of them have failed.

Since 2001, Finally, The Avalanche has taken the lead in the second period and won their first title, and ended the Lightning’s bid for a third consecutive title with a memorable victory that we are not going to forget ever.

