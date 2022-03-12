American Actor Chris Pine’s New Look Seems Dashing After The Breakup: Real Name, Age, Salary, Family And Famous Works.

Chris Pine’s Net Worth, Biography, Age, Wife, and other information can be found on this page. The current net worth of the actor is almost $30 million.

Before we get into Chris Pine’s life, here are some interesting points about him. Do you know that he was arrested in New Zealand once for driving under the influence of alcohol? As a result of this crime, a New Zealand court sentenced him to a 6-month driving ban. Did you know that he worked in a restaurant before he became a movie star?

Chris Pine is an actor from the United States who has been in films such as “Star Trek” and “Wonder Woman.” Chris hails from a family of actors, including his father and mother and his grandmother, who was an accomplished actress in her own right.

Chris debuted as a professional actor in 2003, when he starred in an episode of the hit television show ‘ER.’ Later that year, he appeared in prominent TV shows such as ‘The Guardian’ and ‘CSI: Miami.’ He broke through as ‘James T. Kirk’ in the television series ‘Star Trek’ in 2009. (2009).

In the film’s subsequent sequels, he resumed his role as ‘Kirk.’ He was reportedly rumored to take the title character in the 2011 superhero film ‘Green Lantern,’ but Ryan Reynolds was cast in the role instead.

Despite the fact that he lost the part to Reynolds, he continued to wow critics with his acting abilities. He then went on to perform a range of interesting characters in a lot of films. After being cast as ‘Steve Trevor’ in the 2017 blockbuster ‘Wonder Woman,’ his fame increased. In the following year, he was cast in the sequel to ‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ reprising his character as ‘Steve Trevor.’

Early life

Christopher Whitelaw Pine was the real name of the actor, and he was born in Los Angeles, California, on August 26, 1980, to actor Robert Pine and actress-turned-psychotherapist Gwynne Gilford. His only sibling is Katie, his older sister. Chris grew up in a family where script readings and movie discussions were commonplace. His parents were both actors, so he was raised in the entertainment industry.

Chris has wanted to be an actor since he was a teenager, and he and his mother or father used to go to film sets in Hollywood regularly. He was initially interested in sports, but his focus shifted to acting as he progressed through high school.

Relationship

Pine has stated in numerous interviews that, despite coming from a religious family, he does not practice any religion and considers himself an agnostic.

Chris Pine was also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in New Zealand in 2014 and was forced to pay a hefty fine to get out of the situation.

Because of their frequent public appearances, Chris Pine and Sofia Boutella were romantically linked. He was also linked to English actress Annabelle Wallis.

