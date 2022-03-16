Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa Agreed They Not Go Forward With Another Season Of Their Show ‘Flip Or Flop’

The “Flip or Flop” finale was sad for Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack, but the show’s cancellation was a “mutual” choice. They both agreed they didn’t want to do another season.

A source tells us exclusively. She noted that their agreement on the show had expired after ten seasons.

What Happened Between Christina Hack And Tarek El Moussa Relationship?

The source says they’re both working on their projects and have a lot going on in their personal lives. The exes revealed on Instagram last week that their HGTV program would be canceled after ten seasons.

After nearly a decade, the two are said to have agreed to end the initiative.

They decided to cancel the show because filming ‘Flip or Flop’ took up a lot of time,” and the former spouses “weren’t the happiest on set together,” according to the insider.

The exes made headlines last year after a fight on the set of their home renovation show.

El Moussa is said to have screamed at Haack because he didn’t appreciate how she communicated to him that she and the team were ready to shoot.

On Thursday, March 10, Haack announced the “bittersweet” finale of the TV show through Instagram.

According to us, he yelled that he “created” her and called his ex-wife a “washed-up loser.”

El Moussa also compares Haack to his then-fiancée, Heather Rae Young, who is now his wife.

The exes eventually agreed. El Moussa revealed the feud in an interview with Boom. He says that working with an ex may be stressful.

He recognized the incident in which both sides used some choice things.

He said that the whole affair was a waste of time and that if he had the chance, he might do it all over again. He also promised it wouldn’t happen again.

According to the insider, the timing couldn’t be better for both. In addition, the duo considered ten seasons to be a “significant milestone” already.

When El Moussa and Haack were still together, they began the remodeling series in 2013.

The couple announced their split in 2016. And their divorce was finalized in 2018. Both have walked on from each other since then. Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, are their children.

Haack married Ant Anstead in December 2018 after her divorce from El Moussa. Hudson was born to the couple in September 2019, but they divorced a year later.

It’s been a refreshing break for them to focus on their El Moussa, the star of Flip 101, one of the network’s initiatives.

At the same time, Haack is the showrunner of Christina on the Coast. Despite their feuding on their joint series.

According to the source, the couple has remained amicable regarding their children.

They want their children to be happy, and they want to show their kids they can make it work as parents. The insider continues, adding that they are not involved in one other’s lives.

Outside of working on Flip or Flop and co-parenting their children. Despite saying it was a painful conclusion. “Flip or Flop” has two more episodes before it wraps up for good.