Consuming Red Meat May Increase Heart Disease Risk By 22% -New Research

The University of Washington has finally come up with new research that has been able to draw a link between the consumption of increasing quantities of meat, probably processed meat, and an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases. According to the result, the effects obtained from this animal flesh can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases, and there is hardly any mechanism with the help of which the side effects of the same can be mitigated. The possible impact of animal protein on the human heart can even be fatal. A lot of reasons have been cited for jumping to this conclusion.

It has also been acclaimed that animal protein has a deteriorating effect on muscle mass. Due to this, it becomes practically impossible to get the maximum amount of strength with the help of aging. Due to the loss of strength inside the body, the blood pressure might fluctuate and increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as cardiac arrest and heart attack. The individuals can also suffer from other types of problems, such as experiencing frequent pain in the chest.

Factors That Matter

According to the recent statistics about the consumption of red, processed meat, it was brought forward that people belonging to Northern America and Eastern Asia have increased their consumption by 17% in a given annual year. This human body has only a limited capacity to digest processed heavy meat. It is usually important to understand that this particular kind of meat has a huge amount of content related to Phosphorus and Zinc, which the human body cannot digest beyond a specific limit.

The excessive consumption of these vitamins and minerals can harm the human body. One of the most common effects is increasing cholesterol and possibly counteracting cardiovascular diseases. That is why there is always the maximum quantity prescribed for meat consumption. But the people who consume this do not even remember the possible side effects, increasing the chances of cardiovascular diseases. A proper cause-and-effect relationship has been determined to this effect. This relationship will help bring better results over time because it will help develop awareness.

How does the research go?

This research comprised a study of 4000 men and women over the age of 65 in the country of the United States of America who had a very high consumption rate of meat. After reporting the body changes for approximately 2 years, it was felt that most people developed thickened blood, due to which a high amount of fluctuation in the heart pumping rate was experienced.

The total effect of this program was related to better functioning, but it was only possible when the individual could stop the consumption at the correct time before it was too late. The results of the study have been published in a vascular Biology journal. The research concludes that not only the increased consumption of meat but also the consumption of other poultry items can cause the risk of cardiovascular diseases if consumed beyond the limit.

Conclusion

The common effect of this research has provided for the different intakes of meat amongst the men and women to ultimately find out that those with a higher consumption have a great tendency to generate a vehicle metabolism over time. Not only this but also factors such as age and sex, including smoking habits, affect the risk of cardiovascular diseases. This means that the combined effect of all the relative factors has to be considered to calculate the total danger a person can face due to the consumption of meat.

