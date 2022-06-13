TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Dead At 19!!!

TikTok sensation Cooper Noriega, who was 19 years old and had over 1.7 million followers, passed away on Thursday. He was 19 years old. On June 9, his body was discovered in the parking lot of a Los Angeles shopping center, as stated by the office of the Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

The famous figure on social media posted a video of himself resting in bed along with the tweet, which said, “Who else b thinking they gon die young?” according to a story from Variety, only hours before he passed away.

An earlier episode of Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards included Cooper Noriega as a guest. Only a week ago, he was a guest on the most recent episode of Bri Chickenfry’s Barstool BFF’s podcast.

It assisted with Cooper Noriega’s funeral costs, and he prioritized maintaining good mental health. On June 5, he had established a Discord group for himself and his followers in which they could discuss their own experiences with mental health. In a video uploaded to TikTok, he invited users to participate in the group “if you’re actually into letting your feelings out, or whatever.”

“I built because I know how much of a hardship it is for me, and I know how much I love you, people,”

Cooper amassed 1.77 million followers on the social media platform TikTok, where he shared comedic skateboarding and fashion videos. In addition, he labeled himself a fashion model and said he had 427,000 followers on Instagram. He has previously collaborated with the YouTube talents Jxdn and Nessa. The week before, Cooper appeared as a guest on Barstool BFF’s program episode by Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Bri Chicken fry.

It has not been what caused his death, and an inquiry into the subject is still ongoing. In the comments section of the teen’s most recent TikTok postings, tributes have to the community member. Noriega had documented his mental illness and addiction problems in some videos he had

