Johnny Depp At Cloud Nine, Lawyers Said After Amber Heard Trail Verdict

Johnny Depp’s attorneys, Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez gave two interviews on Wednesday. They discussed their client’s response to the historical conviction and revealed that Depp was not present in court when the judgment was read, unlike Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp At Cloud Nine,Set Out Free From Weight On Shoulders

“It felt like the weight of the world had been lifted off his shoulders,” Chew told George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America’s George Stephanopoulos via ET. Additionally, the presenter questioned the two about what they thought of Heard’s team’s claim that their television appearances were a “victory lap for rolling back decades of women’s “. And in this instance, the evidence favored Johnny, as seen by the verdict.”

It’s over: Amber Heard’s defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp has ended. Attorneys from both sides presented their last arguments on May 27, six weeks after the problem began, with a series of odd declarations and surprising admissions. Moments from the previous courtroom sitting have captured the hearts of fans. An emotional closing address by Johnny Depp’s lawyer Ben Chew was caught on camera and is now going viral. Actor Johnny Depp has filed a defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, who wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in 2018. His legal team is seeking $50 million in damages from the article’s publication.

Video Goes Viral Showing Johnny Depp Hugging His Attorney

All eyes are on the courtroom as we await the ultimate decision in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Their tumultuous marriage was revealed in the much-discussed libel lawsuit. A video of Johnny Depp and his lawyer Ben Chew hugging after Depp’s emotional closing statement in the defamation lawsuit has gone viral. As the lawyer returned to his seat next to Depp after making his final argument, several admirers flocked to Twitter to post fragments of their embrace.

Introduction To Johnny Depp And Amber Heard

A few years after meeting on the set of The Rum Diary, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got together and began dating. They tied the knot in 2015. During their marriage, Heard claimed that Depp assaulted her physically while under the influence of narcotics or alcohol. In a statement, Depp said that Heard was “trying to achieve a premature cash settlement by claiming abuse.” As of 2017, they had divorced amicably. After Amber Heard published an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018, Johnny Depp sued her for defamation. “I came out against sexual violence—and faced our culture’s fury,” the op-title ed reads. When asked whether she had ever been a domestic violence victim, Heard said, “Yes.” Depp was not mentioned, though. The trial’s decision will be made public as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the GMA presenter criticized Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft, who appeared on various TV programs after the trial finished and was supposed to have “a chilling effect on domestic abuse victims and it’s a blow to the cause” that the judgment would have. “I believe our reaction to that is we urge any victim to come forward,” Vasquez, who has garnered great respect from the internet for her professionalism throughout the case, said. We do not doubt that the jury’s unanimous conclusion is based solely on the facts.”

