What Will Be Stand Up Comedian Dave Coulier’s Net Worth In 2022? See More About His Height, Age, Wife, Wiki

David Alan Coulier is a stand-up comedian, impressionist, and television host from the United States.

He is famous for his roles as Joey Gladstone on the ABC sitcom Full House and a cartoon adaptation of Ghostbusters, Peter Venkman on The Real Ghostbusters, and Animal and Bunsen Muppet Babies as infants.

Early Life of Dave Coulier:

David Alan Coulier, originally Couwlier, was born to David Alan Coulier and Arlen Couwlier on September 21, 1959, in St. Clair Shores, Michigan.

His paternal grandmother was a Jewish immigrant from Germany. Dave’s maternal side of the family hails from Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada.

In high school, he started stand-up comedy by mimicking his principal and other staff members over the school’s PA system. He graduated from Harper Woods, Michigan’s Notre Dame High School, in 1977. He was a player on the varsity ice hockey team, where he played defense alongside future NHL star John Blum.

Coulier also went to high school with Mark Cendrowski, best known for his work as the director of The Big Bang Theory. Coulier and Cendrowski have been pals since third grade and have collaborated on 8mm films in high school. Coulier also went to the University of Michigan but dropped school after his first year to focus solely on comedy.

Age, Height, Weight of Dave Coulier:

Dave is 61 years old. He weighs 80 kilograms and is 1.8 meters tall.

The Career of Dave Coulier:

Dave Coulier is best known for his appearances as Joey Gladstone on the ABC comedy “Full House” and Peter Venkman in “The Real Ghostbusters.”

Most of his fortune comes from the sitcom “Full Out” and other voice-over projects.

He’s also known for speaking up for the “Scooby and Scrарру-Dоо.” “Thе Jеtsоn,” “Muрреt Babiеs,” “Pinkу аnd thе Brаin,” “Rоbоt Chiсkеn,” “Tееn Titаn,” and “Bоb аnd Dоug” are among his other credits.

Dave is also a private pilot with a “B35 Bonanza” that he owns and flies. He took his first general aviation flight in Michigan when he was five years old. In 1979, he received his license. Dave is also a member of the AOPA Foundation’s “Hat in the Ring Society,” which raises cash to encourage safe flying. The AOPA Foundation will receive funding to promote safe flights.

Coulier is an ice hockey lover that supports the Detroit Red Wings in charity events. He is also an admirer of the Detroit Tigers. Dave has played a few celebrity softball games with Tom Selleck, another Tigers supporter.

Coulier was mentioned in a Japanese video game magazine, Famitsu, saying that he plays NHL ’94 on the Sega Genesis regularly.

Net Worth of Dave Coulier:

Dave Coulier had a net worth of $5 million as of March 2022, which he accumulated from his acting career. Most of the revenue came from voice-over work and the television show ‘Full House.’

Relationship Status of Dave Coulier:

Coulier previously married Jayne Modean in the 1990s for two years. Luc is the couple’s son. Then he dated Alanis Morissette, a musician with whom he had a brief relationship in 1995. Coulier was also the subject of Morissette’s song “You Oughta Know.” After a lengthy time, he began dating Melissa Bring, a photographer, and producer, in 2005, and they married in 2014.