Everything About Vampire Breast Lifts- A New Non-surgical Breast Augmentation

A woman’s smile, facial features, and physique all matter when it comes to determining her beauty. But a woman is also more concerned about her cleavage, which is why the rates of women who go after implants, augmentations, and injections are rising every day.

Most recently, Kim Kardashian has made the vampire facelift procedure popular. Eventually, this inspired to form a novel non-surgical breast augmentation procedure called the Vampire Breast Lifts. Since every woman, just like you, is curious to know about this invasion in the beauty industry, this article will reveal everything about it.

What Is Vampire Breast Lifts?

In simple words, Vampire Breast Lift (VBL) is a non-surgical breast augmentation procedure that is performed by injecting platelet-rich plasma into the breast making them significantly fuller, and firmer.

It is also known as PRP (platelet-rich plasma) breast lift. When compared to traditional breast lift ideas, VBL is risk-free since it doesn’t rely on incisions.

Once PRP is injected into the breasts, it increases elastin, a protein that helps the tissues to stretch, along with promoting the growth of collagen, which is essential to give structure to your breasts. Moreover, these injections are also said to be effective to stimulate new cell growth.

What to expect from VBL?

VBL can help you get an appearance of fuller and firmer breasts. But, it can’t avoid sagging or making your breasts bigger, shape them, and don’t help you add a cup size to your bra. At the same time, it can enhance the blood circulation in your breasts while making them appear with fewer wrinkles, scars, and stretch marks.

In addition to these, VBL is also shown to be beneficial to improve the tone and texture of the skin.

However, if you have a prehistory of having breast cancer or have undergone any treatment most recently, you will be considered ineligible for the process. In the same way, this procedure should not be undergone if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

What is Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP)?

The Platelet Rich Plasma is derived from your blood which is actually packed with proteins that promote blood clotting and cell growth. It is separated from your blood on a centrifuge without the presence of red blood cells. The blood is spun at a high speed to separate Platelet-rich plasma, WBC and RBC.

Cost

For each treatment, PRP injections cost around $1125 for vampire facelifts. So, you can expect a similar charge for VBL too. But, it totally depends on the number of injections you require for each sitting. In that case, the expense can range from $1500- $2000.

Besides, VBL will not be covered by insurance since it is a cosmetic treatment. But you may get an offset as per it is granted by the providers, with which, you may get a chance to opt for promotional financing or other payment plans.

Risks associated with VBL

This cosmetic treatment is slightly painful, which you have to bear when the blood is collected from your body, as well as during the injections. But no more discomfort is associated with the procedure let it be during or after the sitting.

It is also a safer and risk-free option to give better volume to breasts since it is non-invasive, unlike typical lifts and implants. At the same time, these traditional techniques also bring the risk of infections, scarring, etc. even if the injections in VBL penetrate your breasts, there will not be any scars or wounds left once it is done. After the PRP injections, the complete effects on the breasts are noted within three months, and the changes it brings also last for up to two years as well.

To Conclude

It is common to see a significant loss in volume in the upper part of the breast or in the cleavage area in women who have crossed thirty. Even if there are push-up bras available to tackle these issues for the short term, women often go after other options for a long-term change. Those include silicone implants and other surgical options. However these alternates carry risks of injury, scarring, etc. however, when compared to these all, Vampire Breast Lifts appear to be quite convenient and risk-free. Even if it does not bring any difference in the breast size, VBL is beneficial to give them better volume and a fuller and firmer appearance.

