Fat Bear Week Is Here! Get Ready To Feast Your Eyes On Some Of The Cutest (And Fattest) Bears Around!

We’re in the heart of hibernation season and that means Fat Bear Week is arguably the most important week of the year. When it comes to Fat Bear Week, bigger is better, and this year’s festival of cuteness did not disappoint!

Thanks to an unusually large salmon run and an earlier-than-usual spring, dozens of bears have already been sighted, fattening up in preparation for winter hibernation.

Here at Fat Bear Week, we celebrate the plumpest of all the bears around! It’s hard to beat these massive creatures when it comes to cuteness, and that’s why we want to show them off this week!

So, what are you waiting for? Get ready to feast your eyes on these chubby little guys and bear-ignore their adorable bellies! Just keep in mind that if you ever meet a fat bear in real life, it might not be as cute as it looks on the internet… there’s nothing quite like being attacked by an angry 800 lb grizzly!

What Is ‘Fat Bear Week’?

Every year, a group of cameramen goes out into the wilds and films some of our world’s best-loved animals – bears, specifically. Not just any bears, but really big, really fluffy ones.

This week is all about those cuddly giants and their search for food in the midst of winter. The footage captured is adorable, to say the least, these animals are living reminders that winter might be cold but it doesn’t have to be lonely.

Why should you be celebrating fat bear week?

In the past, Mike Fitz, a former park ranger and the founder of Fat Bear Week, maintained a facade of neutrality.

Now, however, he’s outing specific members. Mr. Fitz is the website’s resident naturalist and host of Fat Bear Week, which pits the fattest bears of Katmai National Park against one another.

The public votes for their favorite on Mr. Fitz’s website, and the bear with the most votes advances to the next round. Voting began this Wednesday, and the country’s next monarch will be selected on Friday, better known as Fat Bear Tuesday.

Over 2,200 brown bears live in Katmai National Park, which covers 4.1 million acres and is about 300 miles southwest of Anchorage.

Reasons Why This Week is Awesome

You can get a sneak peek at some of the fuzziest and softest bears around. There are so many cute, cuddly animals that you can’t help but want to hug them all day long. Watching a bear play in the snow is seriously amazing – they’re just like big kids.

The happy moments shared by these bears will make your heart melt, guaranteed. It’s not every day that you get to see videos and photos of these adorable creatures rolling in the snow and playing with each other

This is such an exciting time for us, said Sam from BCTV. It’s always so much fun to be able to show people what it looks like when they do our jobs.

And when there are those rare days where it doesn’t snow or we have no bears out? We’ve got footage of Canada’s tiniest inhabitants too – ducklings and their moms!

Let Fat Bear Week take you on an adventure through forests and fields full of furry friends.

Follow your favorite bears as they make their way through Fat Bear Week. Check in for updates, vote for your favorites and have some laughs along the way.

Remember that you can only vote once per device per day, so come back daily if you want to support your favorite bear or if you just want to see what happens next!