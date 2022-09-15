Is It Good To Remove Tonsil Stones? How To Get Rid Of It?

Have you ever heard of tonsil stones? If not, let me tell you what they are and how to get rid of them easily.

You all might be well aware of how important tonsils are. Tonsils are present at the top of your throat and in the back of your mouth area.

These are very important as they help protect your body from infections by filtering all the bacteria and other harmful germs.

But sometimes due to the presence of harmful viruses you might notice the presence of small lumps in your tonsils and these lumps are called tonsil stones.

The presence of these tonsil stones will irritate your throat and cause bad breaths. It will also inflate your entire tonsil region and cause swelling and result in a sore throat. Whenever you notice any form of inflammation in your throat, the primary reason associated with it will be the presence of tonsil stones.

How To Remove Tonsil Stones?

If you have tonsil stones and thinking about removing the same, you need to notice the pattern of occurrence of it.

This is because in most cases the tonsil stones vanish automatically even without using any antibiotics. It is advisable to consider surgery only if it occurs very frequently and causes serious complications.

The medical experts resort to surgery for tonsil stones only as a last option after trying every other procedure available.

Hence removal of tonsil stones varies from person to person and it is advisable to undergo a thorough diagnosis from any medical expert before proceeding to remove this.

Where do Tonsils Occur?

Tonsils normally occur in three areas of your body, the back of your throat, the back of your tongue, or the sides of your throat.

In addition to bacteria, even mucus and certain food particles can cause tonsils. At times, tonsil stones cause you extreme pain and this will be a major cause to consult with a medical expert and remove the same.

More From Powdersville Post:

🔵Bacteria In Our Mouth Are Resembling Caterpillars: Recent Study

🔵How Does Dental Health Affect Cognitive Decline And Dementia?

Treatment Of Tonsil Stones

It is vital to identify the presence of tonsil stones as they can be easily removed naturally if found at an earlier stage. If you are prone to frequent tonsils pain, it is advisable to consume garlic regularly as it is filled with antibacterial and antifungal properties.

Garlic curbs the growth of bacteria in your tonsil area. Rinse your mouth with salt water at least once a day as it will help soothe your mouth and throat area and prevent any swelling and soreness caused due to tonsils.

Try gargling with diluted Apple Cider Vinegar. Because of the acidic content in vinegar any stones present in your tonsils will automatically break down and dissolve. Always consume foods with anti-bacterial properties in your diet. These food items include carrots, onions, spinach, and garlic.

How To Identify Tonsil Stones At An Early Stage?

Natural remedies work only if the size of the stones is small and will not work effectively on enlarged tonsils.

Hence it is important to identify tonsils at an earlier stage itself.

Whenever you notice any unusual soreness in your throat and continued foulness in your breath or any difficulty while swallowing food particles consult a medical expert immediately and identify the size of the stones and discuss the treatment procedure of removing the stones with your medical expert.

Take Away

If you have to take preventive measures against tonsil stones you have to maintain good oral hygiene. This includes flossing, brushing, and rinsing at regular intervals of time.

It is vital to consult a medical expert before trying any of the home remedies because the medical experts will help you in identifying the size of tonsil stones and prescribe medications to ease your pain.

References:

🔵Cleveland Clinic (n.d) Tonsil Stones (Available Online):https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/21505-tonsil-stones

🔵WebMD (2005-2022) Tonsil Stones (Tonsilloliths) (Available Online):https://www.webmd.com/oral-health/guide/tonsil-stones-tonsilloliths-treatment-and-prevention