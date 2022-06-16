John Stamos is dismayed that they will not include Bob Saget in the Memoriam tribute at the Tony Awards in 2022.

On Sunday evening at New York City’s Radio City Musical Hall, the 75th annual Tony Awards were presented to the night’s most deserving performers. Stamos tweeted about Saget not being included in the homage to late stars before the event, and he likely learned the list during a dress rehearsal earlier in the day.

John Stamos, Saget’s Former Full House Co-Star, Slammed The Tony Awards!

The Drowsy Chaperone and Hand to God were two of Bob’s best roles. It’s time for Broadway League and The Wing to pick up their game! Take the necessary step! I do not doubt that everyone in the Broadway community felt the same about Bob as I did, “Stamos, 58, wrote. He continued by saying, “Let’s make some noise, everyone – and offer our love and well wishes to the hosts, @ArianaDeBose, @JulianneHough, and my pal @DarrenCriss, as well as all of the well-deserved candidates.”

Saget was not present for the segment dedicated to remembering people, including a live performance by Billy Porter. Several deceased celebrities, including William Hurt, Sidney Poitier, Peter Scolari, Robert Morse, Joan Didion, and Stephen Sondheim, were included in the documentary.

New York City as a whole is far more significant than simply Broadway. For today, we remember some of our colleagues whose creativity will forever inspire future artists and fans,” says the first part of the phrase.

In 2007, Saget made his debut on Broadway, playing the role of Man in Chair in the musical The Drowsy Chaperone. Back in 2015, the comedian had a performance as Pastor Greg in the film Hand to God.

“Killing is what he’s doing on stage! Another two-hour-long concert takes place in front of a select group of the world’s wealthiest people. The audience in this auditorium would welcome a new song.”

The former Full House cast member passed away on January 9 at age 65. One day after doing a special stand-up outside of Jacksonville, Florida, he was discovered in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, and his room was located in the same state. After his death, an autopsy determined that he had suffered head damage that was consistent with a fall of some type.

On January 14, Saget was put to rest in a private ceremony in Los Angeles, and Stamos published the statements he made at his friend’s burial in the Los Angeles Times on the same day. Stamos had delivered the remarks during Saget’s funeral. A statement by Laurence Fishburne served as the segment’s introduction “We have suffered the loss of a vast number of valued friends and colleagues in the theatrical world since the last time we came together as one to celebrate our craft. Many were well-known to generations of theatergoers and theater enthusiasts, who were either enchanted by their performances onstage or affected by their voices on cast CDs. Many of these people attended the theater for decades or even centuries.”

