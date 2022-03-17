Popular Singer Kelis’ Husband Mike Mora Passed Away After Losing The Battle With Cancer, Fans Share Deep Grief

Mike Mora, the husband of singer Kelis, revealed his stomach cancer fight on social networks in the months before his death at 37.

Kelis Mora’s Husband Died From Cancer After A Long Fight

On Monday, Kelis’ representatives said her spouse died at the age of 37 after a six-month fight against stage four stomach cancer. They requested supporters to respect her privacy during this time. The diva has yet to state her late husband’s death publicly.

Kelis and Mora got married in 2014 and had a son, Shepherd, born in 2015, and a daughter, whose name has yet to be disclosed, born in September 2020. Her ex-husband Nas, with whom she was married from 2005 to 2010. She has a 12-year-old kid named Knight.

Since January 2020, Kelis and Mora have resided on a distant estate in Temecula, California. It is situated outside of Los Angeles, where they have nurtured and grown their children.

Mora, the 42-year-old singer, and Kelis’s husband revealed he had cancer in September. He’d been detected a year before, and doctors had predicted him only 18 months to live at the time.

In September 2021, Mora revealed his diagnosis of cancer on Instagram. According to the article, after having the worst pain in his stomach and a decreased appetite and back trouble, he opted to be examined in September 2020.

Mora wrote, it was a little late but barely in time. He was very concerned about Kelis and their baby daughter at the hospital. She had only been born 17 days before.

He also wrote of how concerned his daughter was during the time when he was admitted in the NICU for ten days due to cancer. Mora added that he had no clue of what was about to happen.

The photographer expressed his fear of dying in a series of candid posts, saying he never imagined this could occur to him. He posted a photo of an IV in his arm and couldn’t believe that this ever happened to him. At 36, he had three children and a loving wife.

Maybe, he’ll be able to aid individuals going through something similar to this. A life-altering condition is full of doubts and concerns by demonstrating that it can succeed. People frequently post on social media about how life is too short.

Doesn’t matter where life has taken you, this is how you should reach out to individuals for whom you care. It’s the reality. Don’t take your time here, your time with friends and family, for granted.

Mora and Kelis’ friends, including Evan Ross, expressed tribute to the late photographer. On Monday Ross posted a black-and-white image of Mora to Instagram and wrote that yesterday we lost a brother Mike. He will be deeply missed, Mike.

He remembered some of the beautiful experiences they’d had together. Mora and @naztokio are recording in @dallasaustins studio in Atlanta, he continued. He had never indeed recorded a track in the studio before.

Mora made it seem simple and secure. He’d seen the capabilities of Mora. Mora was created with enthusiasm. He relished the opportunity to reconnect with Mora. Ross ended his tribute to the photographer.