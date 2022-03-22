Kim Kardashian Receives Luxurious Gifts From Ariana Grande, See What Ariana Grande Gifted Her With?

Ariana Grande is a famous singer who writes songs and acts in series. She was born on June 26, 1993. She was a two-time Grammy Award winner.

Famous Singer Ariana Grande Gifts Kim Kardashian With Luxurious Presents

She had many relationships with famous stars in her past, and one of them was with Pete Davidson, who is now with Kim Kardashian.

About Kim Kardashian:

She is one of the most famous models globally and is also a businesswoman. She was born in the year 1980 on October 21. She started dating Ariana’s ex, Pete Davidson, recently in 2021.

About Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s relationship:

Pete and Ariana got famous and engaged in 2018. Matching tattoos and a slew of public appearances were part of the whirlwind affair. Their relationship, however, was short-lived, with the two calling it quits after only five months together.

The vocalist of “Pete Davidson” and the founder of SKIMS have been together for a long time, long before any of them were linked with the Saturday Night Live comedian.

After Kris Jenner appeared in Ariana’s star-studded “Thank you, Next” video the year before, In 2019, she made an appearance in Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Kim also took her daughter, North West, to see Ariana backstage at a concert in 2017. Ariana has since moved on from the comedian, marrying Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony in May of last year.

About Kim and Pete Davidson’s relationship:

Kim, who is still divorcing her ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West, was initially linked to Pete in October, both caught red-handed while holding each other’s hand during a roller coaster ride at Knott’s Scary Farm.

The couple has been photographed related to date nights and vacations together, but only recently did they start putting about their romance on Instagram.

Kim did appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to record an interview about their relationship, which will be aired in full on April 13.

Kim started her new lease on life, “she is in her 40s and f**is it… just go for it and find your happiness.” “And she went for it, and she took her sweet time, and she found it, and it felt incredible, and she wanted to have it forever.”

About Ariana’s gift to Kim Kardashian:

Even though the beauty mogul is dating Ariana Grande’s ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, there appears to be no ill blood between the two. Kim recently shared a photo of a gift box of R.E.M. Beauty goods she received from the brand’s founder, Ariana Grande.

Meanwhile, even before Ariana began dating Pete, Kim and Ariana had formed a close friendship. Ariana, who married Dalton Gomez, a real estate agent, in 2021, appeared on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in 2019 when Kris Jenner made a cameo in her star-studded “Thank you, Next” music video.

“And for Pete, I’m so thankful” is a famous line from the classic song.

Kim spoke about her relationship with Pete for the first time on the show, admitting that the comedian has many tattoos dedicated to her and believes the two of them are “very cute.”