Lung Cancer Is The Deadliest Cancer Not Just Among Smokers: Southeast Nebraska

When it comes to the people living in southeast Nebraska, it becomes essentially important to understand the risk posed to all the people there. This place is affected by lung cancer to such an extent that a high mortality rate could only be experienced among the citizens because of this health problem. People do not die of any other type of cancer as they die of lung cancer in this place.

There are many reasons why despite the best treatment facilities, it is technically impossible for the patients to get saved by the doctors. It continues to be one of the most significant reasons why people die in this place. In light of this situation, it has become a century to enumerate why lung cancer is becoming a deadly disease for the people here.

What Are The Causes?

One of the essential causes which people experience lung cancer is the excessive smoking rate in this place. In fact, according to a recent survey of 2019, the greatest concentration of smokers can be only discovered in the town of Nebraska.

In such a situation, it becomes essential to cite the report of the University Of California in which it explicitly mentioned the positive correlation between the occurrence of lung cancer and smoking, be it active or passive. Another vital reason that lung cancer remains to be the most crucial reason for mortality is the lack of diagnosis available at an early stage.

The diagnosis is usually available at Stage 3 and stage 4. According to expert doctors, it becomes practically impossible for lung cancer to get treated, which is almost incurable at this stage. Not only this, but it also occurs in the age group of 45 to 60, and at this stage, it is hazardous for different types of operations to occur. In such a situation, it has to be mentioned that the collection of all of these reasons is responsible for making lung cancer one of the most deadly diseases in this place.

Way forward

In order to make this place free from cancer, the government has basically advised all people above the age of 45 who smoke or who have left smoking in the past 15 years to get screening over time. This screening process is essential because it helps in the early detection of the disease. If the disease is detected in the first stage, the chances of Survival get enhanced by around 45%, which is a perfect option to try. The way mortality rate can be reduced has been associated with lung cancer alone.

The American cancer society has also supported this particular factor. Even though lung cancer is the third most important reason for death in this place, it still poses a considerable risk because of the lack of early detection, which increases the risk. This finding has been confirmed after the analysis of 1700 people. Out of them, around 45% of people were the ones that had lung cancer at stages 3 and 4, and around 70% of this 45% of the population died due to infective treatment. This shows that the need to maintain the body by evaluating its condition over time is essential and must be taken care of.

Conclusion

It has to be concluded that this type of flowchart would be responsible for protecting a lot of people in the future so that they would not get affected by the increasing incidents of lung cancer that are caused due to multiple reasons.

