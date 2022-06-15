How Did Mark Hamill Become Joker? Mark Hamill’s Journey Into The Joker!

After his heroic journey as Luke Skywalker in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, Mark Hamill’s second act saw him take on a more evil role as the voice of the Joker in “Batman: The Animated Series.” Whatever your opinion of the best live-action Joker is, Hamill is unquestionably the Clown Prince of Crime in the animated universe.

In the eyes of some Batman fans, Hamill’s manic portrayal of “Mistah J” (as his primary crush Harley Quinn lovingly refers to him) may be the ultimate interpretation of the Joker in both mediums.

Mark Hamill’s Journey Into The Joker!

When you think about that, it’s hard to believe now, considering how well-known Hamill’s Joker has become. I had already used a different actor’s voice to create episodes for “Batman: The Animated Series.

As a casting and voice director for “Batman: The Animated Series,” Andrea Romano is well-known to fans of the show.

“When a new producer joined the program, they did not care for” the first Joker the show had employed, Romano said ComicBookMovie.com.

His Voice Was Intimidating, But His Giggle Was Unforgettable.‘

In “Batman: The Animated Series,” Romano didn’t disclose who would play the Joker, but it turns out that it wasn’t some unknown talent. Tim Curry, who portrayed Pennywise in Stephen King’s “It” TV miniseries, told Screen Geek that he originally had the role of the Joker before Mark Hamill, but he was sick.

After all, there were a lot of big shoes to fill. “Thank you for your effort, Andrea, but I want to be part of Batman,” says Romano, who claims Hamill approached him after his first recording session and said to her: “I honestly want to be a part of Batman.”

Mistah J’s nemesis, the Joker (played by Mark Hamill), manages to be both humorous and scary, precisely like the real thing. When it comes to a classic animated version of the Joker, go no farther than Tim Burton’s “Batman: The Animated Series,” due to a crucial recording session that transformed a cameo appearance into a career-defining performance as one of the greatest villains of all time.

The Joker is one figure from the comics medium that has transitioned successfully and provided the basis for various creative reimaginings in the superhero genre. Comic book fans know him as the greatest villain ever, and moviegoers also know him as the terrifying villain on film. A record-breaking weekend at the box office is the perfect opportunity to rank the many film versions of The Joker that have been released for years.

If you’re an old-school fan of Batman, you may want to include Batman: The Animated Series and the live-action Batman TV series on this list. In both flicks, the Joker is in his traditional guise. As a result, their Jokers could also make it into the movies. Except for Batman: The Killing Joke, an animated picture that only played in theaters for one night before being released on DVD, seven films have featured the Joker since 1966.

