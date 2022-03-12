Famous Fashion Brand Miu Miu Teams Up With Swedish Artist Duo For Fall/Winter 2022 Event, Let’s Check Out More

The show started a month of new collections thanks to a change in the traditional schedule. The previous proposal set the tone in a big way for the rest of the month. Balenciaga hasn’t had as significant an impact on the silhouette we’ve seen on runways over the last four weeks, but Miu Miu is the only brand that has had as big of an effect.

Miu Miu Gears Up With Swedish Artist Duo For Fall/Winter 2022 Show

It is not knowing too much about the Miu Miu girl we’re getting to know in the winter. She was less of a workaholic and more into sports. After causing a stir in the office last season, she turned her attention to the tennis court, giving Wimbledon officials more than they bargained for in short, low-riding Y2K skirts and tops with cheekily placed see-through lace. It is why she didn’t care if it was winter. She’s too hot to get cold. It started with a memory from when she was a child and did a lot of ballet. Then, when she was older, her rebellious side took over, and things started going bad.

As the same theme was used in new ways, such as with shearling, snakeskin-printed or stained leather, with faux-fur lapels, a more gender-diverse Miu Miu person came into being. It shows how the low silhouette can work on non-binary and traditionally masculine (yet very slender) bodies.

With every fashion girl and their mother this month, men have been wearing last season’s cropped cable knits from Miu Miu to the shows, and often they’ve looked good. They had new things to talk about this time: lace-up leather pants, big buckle boots, and pretty crystal dresses if there was time for a drink after tennis.

People who came to Prada’s show were able to sit on deck chairs decorated with animated monsters by the duo Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg. As a designer, I’m known for never taking a break. This season was different. She should do something now. Taking a nap in Prada’s deck chair made you smile.

In Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection:

Miu Miu’s show for Fall/Winter 2022 was the last show at Paris Fashion Week. Miuccia Prada took a different path with an energetic soundtrack and young clay animation that marked the show’s end.

Miu silk boxers were layered under miniskirts, scrunched ribbed socks were paired with ballet flats, and there was no leather. Encased in snow-white fur, long white ribbons tied around necks and countless belt styles adorned the monochrome outfits.

When it comes to fashion, Miu Miu silk boxers were layered under short skirts, scrunched knit socks were worn with ballet flats, and leather was everywhere. Large polo-style tops with mesh panels and flowy miniskirts with plenty of room were seen on the models.