Nico Schulz, A 28-Year-Old German Footballer, Is Dating Stunning Model Nicole Poturalski, Brad Pitt’s Ex-Girlfriend!!!

Nico Schulz, a 28-year-old German footballer, is dating Nicole Poturalski, Brad Pitt’s ex-girlfriend. The couple recently confirmed their connection by posting a video of themselves together on their social media pages. The duo can be seen hugging and kissing in the footage. Despite dating famous people, the German fashion model does not compare the Dortmund footballer to Pitt, according to The Sun. At Kanye West’s concert in Hollywood, the former couple was caught seated next to one other in a VIP box.

Nico Schulz, a defender for Borussia Dortmund, is no longer alone. Nicole Poturalski, a stunning model, is his official girlfriend. Both of them have begun to express their love in public. Schulz and Poturalski are known for posting hugs and kisses on the cheek on social media.

It isn’t the first time Poturalski has been linked to a celebrity. She previously had a connection with Brad Pitt, a Hollywood actor. The two had been dating since 2019, and their relationship terminated in 2020. In August of this year, they met in Berlin for the premiere of a film.

Poturalski is currently known as a model who has been hired by several agencies, including Next’s management in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old woman is said to reside in Berlin. Schulz is expected to forget about his recent poor performance on the gridiron in the presence of Poturalski. Jude Bellingham, a teammate of the 28-year-old, recently sprayed him. When Dortmund fell to Rangers in the Europa League some time ago, the England star became enraged by Schulz’s frequent errors.

Since his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016, Brad Pitt has been linked to model Nico Poturalski. However, the Oscar winner, 57, hasn’t made dating a ‘priority’ these days since he has a ‘big cloud hanging over him due to his protracted custody fight with his former. According to a Wednesday story, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is “simply not mentally ready” and “doesn’t know when he will be.” According to his statement, he is also doing his best to cope with day-to-day living. ‘Brad is working hard right now and being as optimistic as he can,’ a source added.

In September 2016, the star from Fight Club and the Maleficent actress called it quits. And they’ve been fighting over Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, ever since. Maddox, their oldest kid, is now 20 years old.

Director David Fincher, actors Edward Norton and Ryan Gosling, and British artist Thomas Houseago are his support group.’ Pitt recently walked out of Fincher’s film The Killer and was replaced by Michael Fassbender.

The turmoil surrounding Angelina Jolie is enormous

In late October, Pitt’s appeal of a court judgment disqualifying the judge in his long-running custody fight with Jolie was denied by the California Supreme Court. The actor’s legal team submitted a petition to object to private Judge John Ouderkirk’s recent disqualification from their case, thus nullifying a prior judgment.

Angelina Jolie’s lawyer, Robert Olson, praised the court’s ruling, saying his client is relieved that “her children’s well-being will not be led by unethical behavior.”

In 2016, the Eternals actress filed for divorce:

‘The temporary judge, who had been nominated and frequently renewed by both sides, was wrongfully dismissed after issuing a detailed, fact-based custodial ruling, following a lengthy legal procedure with several witnesses and experts,’ Brad’s team said in a statement. Angelina Jolie’s team called the move to reinstall the judge ‘disturbing.’

