A Record 50.54 Million U.S. Birds Are Killed By The Avian Flu Pandemic!

The widespread avian flu in the United States killed more than 50.54 million birds.

According to the data from the United States department of agriculture, it is the first time the number of avian flu death increasing in history.

2015 faced the death of 50.5 million birds caused by avian flu, recorded as the top number in history.

The infected birds at the chicken and turkey farms are the cause widespread of the flu in poultry. Birds at egg-laying chicken farms can’t control the spread of the flu. Deaths of birds will cause a wide range of animal health disasters in the U.S.

Britain and Europe faced the same issue during this time. British supermarkets controlled the purchasing number of eggs according to scarcity in egg supply.

How The Virus Is Transmitted?

Spreading the virus through domestic birds is too difficult to prevent. Contact between domestic birds and wild birds is not easy to prevent. wild birds transmit the virus through feathers, feces, and direct contact with the nasals and respiratory system.

Farmers are trying to avoid contact between wild birds between their domestic birds. The 2015 avian flu outbreak helped the farmers to take precautions according to the situation like cleaning and strengthening security.

Government officials and experts are studying infections in farms and also developing instructions and recommendations for avoiding infections.

Avian flu disease is by infection by the avian influenza type A virus (H5N1 Influenza A virus). These viruses have a wide range of spreading capacity among wild, domestic, birds, and other animals like pigs. Avian influenza viruses do not directly affect humans. Although some infections in humans have occurred with bird flu viruses.

Egg, chicken, and meat, rates are doubled due to the avian flu killing millions of birds. In the U.S. Thursdays thanksgiving celebrations’ cost has increased by the loss of chicken flocks.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), avian flu in the U.S. spread from wild birds through their droppings, feathers, fluids, and direct contact with nasal areas to poultry.

It started in February and affected birds in 46 states.

2015 faced an outbreak of H5N2 Avian influenza subtype largely affected chicken and turkey in the midwestern united states. The nation’s largest egg producer Lowa alone faced 30 million deaths of poultry. By May, more than 43 million birds are killed by the avian influenza virus in the U.S. At that time the virus case was first reported from Minnesota.

Symptoms of birds with avian flu

Nasal discharge

Coughing and sneezing

Diarrhea

Swelling of the head

Appetite

Lack of energy

Sudden death

Dirty feathers

Swelling of eyelids

Swelled combs and legs

Purple discoloration in combs

Symptoms of bird flu in humans

Fever

Muscle aches

Difficulty in breathing

Sore throat

Pneumonia

Diarrhea

Pain in abdomen

Protection from the bird flu virus

Avoid direct contact with infected birds and animals

Avoid touching fluids discharged from them such as droppings and saliva

Avoid eating half-cooked, raw, uncooked meats and eggs

Cook meat above 60 degrees Celsius

Wash hands using soaps and water after touching birds and animals

Precautions to control infection

Use mask

Avoid contact with others

Place the infected person in a separate place

Hospital staff must wear masks and personal protection equipment

