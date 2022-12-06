The Research Looks At How Typical Immune Cells Could Obstruct Intestinal Repair

According to the findings of the Karolina Institutet researchers in Sweden, common immune cells can prevent intestinal healing. B cells also known as white blood cells have an indispensable role in our immune system. B cells create antibodies that fight against viruses and bacteria.

As per the results shown, increasing the number of B cells is sometimes more harmful than good. The number of B cells increases after bowel damage, preventing the tissue from healing.

The findings of the Karolina Institute were published in the journal immunity. B cells affect the strength of diseases like inflammatory bowel diseases such as ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease.

As per the previous research, chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), such as ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease, affected people with more B cells in their intestines than healthy people. The new study and findings contributed to how the B cells contribute to inflammatory bowel disease.

Increase During Healing

The number of B cells increases in the colon at the time of healing of colonic lesions and B cells accumulate in the damaged areas. It prevents the interaction between stromal and epithelial cells which helps the tissue heal.

During the cell, population analysis researchers find out that animals with a low number of B cells will quickly recover from injuries.

Drugs Affecting B Cells

Some drugs are used for other diseases that will affect the response of B cells.

Immune cells are part of the immune system and help the body fight against diseases and infections.

Common Immune Cells

Immune cells originate from the stem cells in the bone marrow. It becomes different types of white blood cells such as neutrophils, natural killer cells, mast cells, monocytes, macrophages, dendritic cells, lymphocytes, eosinophils, basophils, etc.

B Cells

A type of lymphocyte

B cells contain a round nucleus

White blood cells are producers of antibodies

B cells responsible for humoral immunity in mammals

B cells originate from the born marrow

B cells have receptors (B Cell Receptors) on the surface and they used to bind a specific protein

The Function Of B Cells

B cell receptors bind a protein called an antigen

Then release antibodies

Antibodies stick to the antigen and prevent harming the body

B cells secrete small proteins called cytokines and they attract other immune cells and present the antigens to the T cells

T cells are the destroyers of antigens.

B Cell And T Cell

B cells and T cells are interconnected

B cells and T cells are an important part of the immune response

B cells are activated by the T cells

T cells can identify viral antigens on the outside of infected cells

B cells can recognize the surface antigens of the infectious agents themselves

Low B Cell Count Diseases

Lymphocytopenia

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia or a disease that weakens the immune system of the body.

High B Cell Count Diseases

Blood cancer

Multiple myeloma

Digeorge syndrome

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia

About Karolinska Institutet

Karolinska Institutet is one of the most famous modern medical universities in the world. Established in 1810 by King Karl.

Karolinska Institute is the largest center of medical academic research in Sweden. Provides undergraduate and postgraduate education and research.

Reference:

