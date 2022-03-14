“13 going on 30” Reunion Works Begins!! Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer Once Again United As They Shared Selfies On Social Media

The famous movie stars Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer recently reconnected after 17 years since the release of “13 Going on 30.”

American Actress Jennifer Garner And Judy Greer Reunites After 17 Years

Both of the film stars got together for a socially distant stroll. After that, Jennifer Garner shared a photo of herself with Judy on the social media platform that is Instagram, and this photo made fans go crazy after knowing about their reunion.

Jennifer Garner’s Instagram post

Jennifer Garner, the famous actress, posted a selfie on Instagram with her co-star, Judy, who co-starred with him in the film 13 Going on 30. photo, both of them are sitting on a set of steps, wearing face masks. Judy was always the sharpest and the funniest.

This phrase is the caption of Jennifer’s Instagram post. And also, she added that she adored him the most. And also, Jennifer added that she wasn’t going to upload this photo but she posted it anyway because she said Judy was adorable. That’s the way she posted it. In addition, Judy Greer, a well-known actress, stated that there is no one cutter like Jennifer.

About the movie “13 Going on 30”

The script for this movie was written by the famous writers Josh Goldsmith and Catherine Yuspa. It is a romantic comedy movie. It was directed by Gary Winick, and the movie was released in 2004. The character Jenna Rink is played by Jennifer Garner, and the character named Lucy is played by Judy Greer.

The plot of this movie revolves around a 13-year-old girl who wishes to become famous. But she is humiliated by her peers later on at her birthday party, and she wishes that she were 30 years old. And then she finds herself at the age of 30, and she has no idea how she got there. This film has a 6.2 IMDb rating, which is based on a good review.

Jennifer Garner’s word about Judy Greer

Jennifer Garner appreciates the friendship she has with Judy Greer. The actress of the movie “The Adam Project,” 49, uploaded a snapshot of herself with her 13 going on 30 movie co-star Judy Greer on the Instagram story, and she said besides the sunny photo, “I am really grateful for a walk with a friend like Judy Greer.” And he mentioned her as JG.

@missjudygreer is one of my favorite people. Jennifer Garner, who plays the role of Jenna in the movie 13 Going on 30, is a 13-year-old girl who wakes up in the body of her 30-year old future self, which was released in the year 2004. In this film, Greer portrayed her lifelong foe, Lucy, alongside Mark Ruffalo and Andy Serkis.

Co-star in the film “13 Going on 30”:-

Jennifer Garner’s movie “13 Going on 30” co-stars are:

Brie Larson(actress)

Brie Larson starred in the movie “14 Going on 30”. She was a six-chick, that’s right! Larson, who was only starting her career at that time, Most of them mainly know her because of the Marvel movie “Captain Marvel”.

Ruffalo, Mark

He plays the role of the old Matt Flamhaff, who is the best friend and love interest Jeena.

Ashley Bensen(model)

She also played the role of one of the six chicks, along with Brie Larson.

Judy Greer (actress)

She played the role of Lucy in this movie, where Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer are still good friends.

Andy Serkis (actor)

He plays the role of Jenna’s boss in the dream company of Jenna.