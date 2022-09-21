Sex During Periods: Sexually Transmitted Infections

Is it safe and acceptable to have sex during your periods? Are there any negative effects to it? Unless you find it repulsive, having sex while on your period is entirely normal.

A fact about period sex is that it can actually provide you with a bunch of benefits.

So obviously there is no need to avoid sexual activity during your period. Even though period sex can be a little messy, you can still have sex with a little preparation.

Sexually Transmitted Diseases And Intimacy During Periods

Regarding the benefits of period sex, various studies conducted around the world by experts systematically proved that having sexual activity while being on your period can actually soothe many period-related symptoms including cramps and headaches.

It might also provide relief from migraines. The uterus contracts to eliminate its lining which results in menstrual cramps.

The orgasm which results from sex can ease these cramps by relaxing the muscles. The endorphins released during sexual activity can elevate your mood and takes off period difficulties.

There is less need for lubricants and practicing safe sex can be more enjoyable during periods. But there are some matters that should be handled before engaging in sexual activity while on your monthly menstrual cycle.

The risk of getting sexually transmitted diseases, and other infections, are considerably high during the menstrual period. It is important to follow safe sexual behavior to avoid such adverse effects. Using a latex condom can reduce the risks of getting such infections to a great extent.

Although the likelihood of becoming pregnant while on your period is low, there are still chances. Therefore it is crucial to use preventative methods such as condoms while sexual intercourse if you are not actively trying to conceive.

Talking about the side effects of period sex, a major setback might be the mess. If you have a heavy flow, it is appropriate to use dark-colored sheets to prevent any leaks or spills.

Make sure to use condoms to prevent any sexually transmitted diseases like HIV or hepatitis cause they can spread through infected blood. Remember to remove your tampons or cups before intercourse. Clean up yourselves with wet wipes or clothes to avoid mess.

Sexual arousal during the menstrual cycle is comparatively high in many women. But for some, it might be uncomfortable to participate in sexual activities due to high sensitivity. Having period sex entirely depends upon the preferences and comfort level of the couples.

Mutual understanding between you and your partner plays a critical function when it comes to sexual life. Both can enjoy pleasurable sex with openness and comfort with the right amount of communication.

Some may find sex during periods as a big turn off but it’s perfectly okay to get out of your comfort zone once in a while and it is safe for both partners – says the doctors. Good communication can enhance your sex.

The blood flow during your period can actually act as a natural lubricant which can aid in increasing pleasure during sex. It can reduce the use of synthetic lubricants.

There are no harmful effects of period sex unless you use proper protection. Period sex can trigger your body to release stress and tension and thereby induce a good mood. You can plan on having sex in days with less blood flow for a minimized mess.

There is nothing shameful or disgusting about period sex. The intimacy between the couples is likely to be increased during sexual intercourse and having a clear view of your partner’s likes and dislikes can go a long way. Always feel free to seek medical advice in case of any doubts or discomfort.

