View The Star-Studded Red Carpet At The 2022 Critics Choice Awards, Check Out For Who Wore Best And Worst Dress

As the awards season progresses, the stunning red carpet looks continue to dazzle. The 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, recognizing the year’s best in movies and television as voted on by the Critics’ Choice Association.

It began on Sunday, March 13, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

The event, which has been put back for two months owing to COVID-19 pandemic worries, will be anchored by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer will be aired on the CW and TBS.

Lady Gaga picked a very different appearance just hours after taking over the BAFTAs red carpet in an emerald gown. On the red carpet, Gaga dressed in a seductive black and gold gown. For the occasion, the singer and actress wore a Gucci gown.

Eight nominations, HBO’s Succession tops this year’s TV nominations, including Best Drama Series and acting awards for Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, J. Smith-Cameron, and Sarah Snook.

Squid Games, the critics’ Choice Association gave This Is Us, and Pose, all on small screens, a lot of attention at first. Lee Jung, one of the stars of the Squid Game, looked stunning on the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards.

The Marvel ladies, including Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn, who star in WandaVision, again grabbed notice of their gorgeous ensembles as they walked the red carpet looking their best.

For his performance in Tick, Tick, Andrew Garfield was eligible for a Critics Choice Award. Boom! was also seen looking his sexiest on the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards. For the occasion, the actor sported a velvet suit. Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook of Succession took up the Supporting Actor and Actress in a Serial Drama award, respectively.

Kristen Stewart

The Spencer actress looked stunning in a custom Dolce & Gabbana blush gown, which she accessorized with Messika jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.

Selena Gomez

Red-dressed lady! The star of Something like Murders in The House wore a customized red Louis Vuitton gown with a flowing cloak and a centerfold gem accent. Boucheron jewelry offered a touch of glitz to her ensemble.

Elle Fanning

The Great star glistened in a gold dazzling Oscar de la Renta fit-and-flare gown and Jimmy Choo Anouk heels.

Jared Leto

The House Of Gucci star looked classic cool in a caramel Gucci tux.

Mandy Moore

Inside a champagne-colored floor-length Elie Saab Spring 2022, Haute Couture gown with a low, plunging neckline, the actress looked like a princess.

Venus Williams

The tennis player looked stunning in a sultry silver Versace gown, which she paired with Sophia Webster pumps and a Rodo purse.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

The King Richard star wore a unique chocolate brown three-piece Gabbana suit with satin peak lapels and a double-breasted vest.

In a gold column gown by Maison Rabih Kayrouz with huge pockets, the Red Table Talk host looked statuesque.

Kristen Wiig

The SNL star wore a sultry Rodarte black lace dress with Femme LA shoes and Prasi jewelry.