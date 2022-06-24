Finally, in seven months, we all got a brand-new song by Taylor Swift. As so many fans were anxiously waiting for this song and still waiting for the next re-recorded album from Taylor, she has finally dropped a new track with lots of music called “Carolina” on Friday, June 24.

The song was featured on the soundtrack for Where The Crawdads Sing and this song was perfectly capturing the haunting tone of the upcoming movie, which is a book adaptation.

Taylor Swift Drops ‘Carolina’Song On Friday

In the song we listen as Taylor has sung, “Oh, Carolina knows Why for years they’ve said, That I was guilty as sin, And sleep in a liar’s bed, But the sleep comes fast, And I’ll leave no ghosts, It’s between me, the sand, and the sea, Carolina knows”.

Taylor has already announced her involvement in the Where The Crawdads Sing soundtrack back in the month of March, so all the fans have waited for three months for this track by Taylor and their wait has finally finished.

Taylor explained that Where The Crawdads Sing is a book she got absolutely lost herself in when she read it years ago.

This was such an interesting book she had read. When she heard that there was a film in the works starring such a wonderful production team she felt that she always wanted to be a part of this movie from the musical side.

She wrote the song Carolina alone and asked her friend to produce it. She said that she wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story.

And Witherspoon said that she will never forget the first time she heard the song. She said that She freaked out when she heard Taylor write a song for this movie.

On one occasion she said that First, Taylor is one of her favorite artists of all time, but her songwriting is so moving and the way she writes is the way to express her feelings very well.

Witherspoon explained more about that and said that the fact that she read this book and loved it so much, and when she heard we were making a movie, she was making her folklore album and without thinking anything she started writing a song with that whole folklore team for this movie, which was so haunting and magical, and the beautiful instruments that they used—She was blown away, and she was totally impressed with Taylor’s work.

As much as it’s a direct outgrowth of Swift loving the source novel, fans may feel the song is a throwback of Taylor. Swift explained more about the song in an Instagram post.

Around one year and some months ago she said that she wrote a song about an incredible story, the story of a girl who always lived on the outside, looking in. Figuratively and literally and this is all about the book she read before.

