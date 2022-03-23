Celebrity Couple Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Decided To Change Their Son’s Name, What Would Be The New Name?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly altering their son’s name just over a month after the birth of their second child.

Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Have Renamed Their Son

Jenner shared the good news of her son’s birth on Instagram on February 2. Vogue adds that she revealed his name as “Wolf Webster” on Instagram stories a few days later. Stormi, his older sister, doesn’t share the same birthday as the infant boy born on February 1, 2018.

Jenner posted to Instagram again on Monday, telling her followers that her son’s name is no more Wolf. She wrote that the pair didn’t feel like it was him. She decided to communicate because the couple is always seeing Wolf all over.

On February 11, 9 days after the birth of her kid, the beauty queen disclosed the name Wolf for the first time. The baby’s birth certificate, which listed his full name as Wolf Jacques Webster, was released later that month.

In September, the Staying Up with the Kardashians star revealed her baby belly in an Instagram video, confirming that baby No. 2 was on the way. The Kylie Cosmetics founder also shared photos of her positive pregnancy test and ultrasound scans.

The social media post highlighted Stormi, the rapper’s first child, and a Los Angeles resident. The 3-year-old tenderly cuddled her mother’s growing belly. She also assisted in informing her grandmother Kris Jenner of the news.

Stormi is almost ready to be a big sister, according to a source who spoke exclusively to the young one later that month. She is aware that there is a child in the womb.

According to another insider, the Life of Kylie alum is giving Stormi as much care as possible and focusing on her health and her baby’s well-being. She was putting the finishing touches on her new baby’s room.

Jenner and Scott kept their baby Storm’s name a secret for a few days after birth. In a YouTube video with James Charles, Jenner explained that she waited until the last minute to make a decision when the birth certificate office called her to finalize the document.

Despite disguising her baby belly when pregnant with Stormi in 2017, the Kylie Skin creator continued to track her prenatal development.

When her baby was born in February 2018, the beauty mogul captioned a YouTube video. Jenner also knew that her baby would feel every stress and emotion, so she chose to do it this way for her little life and happiness.

She considers pregnancy the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing event she has ever had and will miss it terribly. Kylie is grateful to her friends and family for assisting her in keeping this wonderful time as private as possible. She had never felt so much love and happiness that she thought she could burst.

Because “Wolf” exists on the baby’s birth certificate, a formal procedure to alter his name will be required. A petition for a change of name can be submitted in the state of California, where he was born. According to the California Courts website, a court date would be set between six and twelve weeks later.

The complete court process can take up to 3 months. But it may take longer in busier courts. The couple has not revealed their son’s new name to date.