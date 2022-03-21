What Will Be Trina Braxton’s Net Worth In 2022, Career, Who Is The Most Successful Braxton Sister, Find Out For More Details

Trina Braxton-Scales is a singer and reality TV celebrity from the United States. Toni Braxton’s younger sister is a well-known R&B singer.

Trina got her big debut in music in 1992, when she co-founded the R&B group The Braxtons with her sisters. The Braxtons released their sole album as a trio, So Many Ways, in 1996, along with four singles: So Many Ways, Only Love, The Boss, and Slow Flow.

Early Life:

Trina was born in Severn, Maryland, on December 3, 1974. Evelyn’s mother was a beautician, preacher, and fantastic singer. At the same time, her father, Michael, worked for a power business and was a Methodist priest. Trina grew up singing in the church choir with her sisters Toni, Traci, Towanda, Tamar, and brother Michael, Jr.

Career:

Trina and her sisters joined Arista Records in 1989, and their first single, ‘Good Life,’ was released. They comprise The Braxtons, an R&B group. After losing two members, Toni and Traci Braxton, the group released their album “So Many Ways”.

She began to work as an actress in theaters, television shows, and films. Meet the Browns, Side Piece, Dreamgirls; I Can Do Bad All by Myself, Jail Party, Side Piece, and ‘Hip Hop Holiday’ were among her cinematic credits.

Since 2018, she has hosted the television show Sister Circle. After appearing on the television reality show Braxton Family Values, she rose to fame. The series focuses on the Braxton sisters’ lives and their mother, Evelyn’s.

She is also a co-owner of The Bass Mint, an Atlanta-based recording studio. She also co-founded ‘Soltri Entertainment,’ a production firm. In addition, she has experimented with fashion by designing her hair collection. She also started her own bar company, Bar-Chix.

Personal Life:

Gabriel “Gabe” Solis, a software developer, married her in 2003. They were married for ten years before divorcing in 2013 and finalizing their divorce in 2015. Solis died of cancer on December 20, 2018, at 43.

Trina got married to Beau Von Scales while in Napa Valley a few days before the Braxton Family Values Season 6 premiere. They hitched in December 2019. Trina joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated in June of 2021.

Net Worth:

Braxton has a long history in the entertainment industry. She has amassed fame and fortune. As a result, the reality television star earns a nice living from her appearance and singing. Furthermore, she is worth roughly $1.5 million in terms of her net worth. In 2019, Braxton paid $660,000 for a 6,071 square foot home about an hour outside of Atlanta. The mansion has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, a saltwater pool, and a guest house.

Who is the most successful Braxton Sister?

Toni Braxton is the Braxton sisters’ wealthiest sibling. Toni Braxton has sold more than 67 million copies worldwide (more than 40 million album sales).