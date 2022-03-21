In The Aftermath Of “Flip Or Flop” With His Ex-Wife, Tarek El Moussa Is In Mexico With Heather Rae Young

Tarek, with his ex-wife and Flip or Flop costar, revealed their HGTV series would cease after ten seasons on Instagram. Along with his wife, Young, 34, the father of two, went on a holiday to Mexico.

El Moussa and Young can be seen spending time together in the sun in a photo shared on their Instagram. El Moussa posted his photo, “Sunday Funday with Her,” while Young captioned hers, “Sunday Funday with Him.”

“Flip or Flop” Ended With Tarek El Moussa And His Ex-Wife Christina Haack In Mexico

Young shared a snapshot of herself and her husband taken the night before at their resort, in which they posed together with pals. Another photo shared by the Selling Sunset actress shows her feet next to her beau’s.

On Saturday, El Moussa officially revealed the couple’s trip to Mexico in an Instagram picture. He shared a photo of himself. El Moussa described how much he likes spending quality time with both the love of his life in the description of his Instagram image.

Almost all of the time, @heatherraeyoung and he are on the go, filming, traveling, and spending time with the kids. They are so fortunate to have so many opportunities and to be able to live this wildlife!! In part, he wrote. When you discover your soul mate and greatest friend in one individual, every day seems like the best day of your life!! We’re flying to Mexico today!

El Moussa’s beach vacation comes only days before the series finale of Flip or Flop, which will air later this week. The show, which debuted in 2013, follows the former couple as they buy, restore, and sell houses in Southern California for a profit.

It all started while El Moussa and Haack, both 38, were still married. They went on to film together for more than five years after openly divorcing in 2016. They also co-parented their two children, Brayden, 6, and Taylor, 11, on-screen as they negotiated their shifting relationship.

According to people recently, Tarek and Christina have a friendly relationship. They’re co-parenting, and nothing will stand in their way. The show had become far too intimate, and it was time to end that chapter. In a statement to PEOPLE, HGTV verified the series’ cancellation.

Since its debut in 2013, the popular series has attracted over 90 million viewers. Exclusively for PEOPLE, Haack gave her thoughts on the show’s conclusion. She stated that she would be eternally grateful for having had a series for a decade. It was a fantastic achievement, and everyone involved with the program should be proud.

El Moussa echoed El Moussa’s sentiments. He is eternally thankful for the ten years he has spent with Flip or Flop. The network, as well as the backing of our fans. He continued saying the wild trip that it’s been has been fantastic.

Even if the Flip or Flop story is coming to an end, a new one is about to begin. In future episodes of their solo show Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast. We look forward to watching more of Tarek and Christina’s real life.