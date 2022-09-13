What Are The Benefits Of Intermittent Fasting? Is It Good?

The term “Fasting” is not new to humans. Since the time of evolution, humans have always practiced fasting one way or the other.

Humans are wired to function effectively even when they are not able to consume food for a longer duration. Fasting is made by humans in different methods and for different reasons and in recent times there has been huge popularity surrounding Intermittent Fasting.

Intermittent fasting has been the number one trend for the past couple of years. It is one of the most popular health and fitness trends globally.

Intermittent fasting has gained huge popularity because its focus does not end with losing weight but it aims at improving the health and uplifting the lifestyle of the individuals who are practicing intermittent fasting.

Intermittent fasting is also known to have a positive impact on your brain and will improve your span of life.

Benefits And Drawbacks Of Intermittent Fasting

So are you intrigued to know what exactly is this intermittent fasting and learn more about its pros and cons?

Intermittent fasting is a new dietary regimen that focuses on WHEN you should intake food rather than WHAT you eat.

Under Intermittent fasting, you will have to choose an eating window. During this window you can consume any food you want but once the window closes you are prohibited from consuming any food. This mode of fasting helps you alternate between eating and fasting and helps you have a strict eating window. Unlike your conventional diet where you avoid oily foods, fatty foods, and avoid dairy products altogether, Intermittent fasting poses no such restriction.

As long as you intake food items during the specified eating window, you are good to go. There are many modes of intermittent fasting and 16/8 is the most sustainable and commonly followed intermittent fasting.

Under the 16/8 intermittent fasting, you are allowed to consume food and beverages for eight hours and abstain from the intake of food for the remaining sixteen hours. You can also tailor this intermittent fasting window as per your convenience.

One of the top advantages of intermittent fasting is its ability to help you lose weight. Intermittent fasting creates a calorie deficit and this aids weight loss. Since you are only allowed to consume food during a specific window, intermittent fasting will help you in avoiding overeating.

Fasting of any form helps in regulating the blood glucose level and since intermittent fasting is not a one-day job, it helps in maintaining a healthy balance of blood glucose and prevents diabetes.

When you are following intermittent fasting for a couple of days, your body will get adapted to the same and prevent the urge to eat oily foods.

When you are habituated to eating healthy foods in an intermittent fasting window it will also reduce the cholesterol levels in your body and the LDL, commonly known as Low-Density Lipoprotein will also be substantially reduced.

By regulating your blood glucose levels and ensuring reduced blood pressure the risk of heart diseases will also be significantly reduced.

During fasting, your body will be in a rest mode and it gets the time to relax from the normal functions it had to undergo if you eat. This will enable your cells to repair themselves and remain healthy and vibrant.

People like to reward themselves after they achieve something. In this regard, there is a high probability of people engaging in eating unhealthy foods as a reward once they have successfully completed their intermittent fasting.

This will create an adverse situation for your appetite hormones and the hunger centers of your brain. Intermittent fasting is not advisable for people who are underweight and individuals who are suffering from eating disorders.

If you have not fasted before you could also experience severe headaches and fatigue. In rare cases, intermittent fasting will also lead to electrolyte abnormalities. Hence it is important to consult with your medical expert before you start fasting.

