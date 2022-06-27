Concludes Famous AEW Forbidden Door, Jon Moxley Wins The Title Twice

The United Centre in Chicago witnessed a historic event. A historic event took place on Sunday, in Chicago, as Forbidden Door, presented by AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling from the United Center.

Jon Moxley Has Found New Life In Pro Wrestling

Each game was a complete success from beginning to end. The main event, though, which saw a bleeding Jon Moxley defeat Hiroshi Tanahashi in a back-and-forth physical struggle to win the interim AEW Heavyweight Championship, was the highlight of the card. The first two-time heavyweight champion in AEW history is Moxley.

On the show, Will Ospreay successfully defended his IWGP United States title against Orange Cassidy, while Jay White successfully defended his IWGP Heavyweight Champion title against Kazuchika Okada, Hangman Adam Page, and Adam Cole.

AEW Forbidden Door’s events are detailed here.

For the interim AEW Heavyweight title, Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi square off in the main event at Forbidden Door.

With his face covered in blood, Moxley made numerous attempts to kill Tanahashi. Tanahashi wasn’t giving up, though, whether it was through submissions or strong maneuvers.

To become the first two-time AEW Heavyweight Champion, Moxley needed another choke attempt and a powerful Paradigm Shift to secure the pinfall.

American professional wrestler Jonathan David Good was born on December 7, 1985. He is now signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW), where he competes as Jon Moxley and holds the title of interim AEW World Champion.

Additionally, he makes appearances for Game Changer Wrestling (GCW), where he is now the GCW World Champion in his first reign, as well as for New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) and on the independent circuit. He rose to fame in the WWE, where he competed from 2011 until 2019 under the ring name Dean Ambrose.

In 2004, Well made his debut in professional wrestling. He wrestled in a number of regional promotions, including Heartland Wrestling Association (HWA), Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw), Full Impact Pro (FIP), and Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), and Dragon Gate USA, using the ring name Jon Moxley (DGUSA).

He assumed the moniker Dean Ambrose after signing with WWE in 2011 and started fighting in FCW and NXT, the company’s developmental divisions. In November 2012, he debuted on the main roster as a part of The Shield alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

In May 2013, Ambrose captured his first WWE championship, the United States Championship; Since the United States Championship Game under WWE’s management, his 351-day reign set a record for the longest reign. The Shield broke up in June 2014 after experiencing great success.

The WWE’s 27th Triple Crown Champion and 16th Grand Slam Champion, Ambrose went on to win the WWE Championship once, the WWE Intercontinental Championship three times, and two times the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship.. In 2016, he also triumphed in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

A professional wrestler and actor from Japan are named Hiroshi Tanahashi. His main employer is New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW).

His accomplishments in NJPW include a record-setting eight reigns as IWGP Heavyweight Champion, a record three reigns as IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, two reigns as IWGP Intercontinental Champion, three reigns as IWGP Tag Team Champion, one reign as NEVER Openweight Champion, and three reigns as NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion.

He is worldwide regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers. Tanahashi has a total of 22 championship victories in the NJPW.

He has also won the New Japan Cup twice, in 2005 and 2008, as well as three times at NJPW’s premier event, the G1 Climax (in 2007, 2015, and 2018). He is recognized as the fourth wrestler to complete the Triple Crown and the second to complete the Grand Slam in NJPW, making him one of the organization’s most decorated athletes.

Read More:

Denounce Abortion Ruling, Stars On BET Awards Stage

Stanley Cup: Colorado Avalanche Defeat Tampa Bay And Wins!!

Detroit Pistons Acquire Veteran Kemba Walker From New York Knicks!