Detroit Pistons Acquire Veteran Kemba Walker From New York Knicks!

In a three-team trade including the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, the Detroit Pistons acquired the draft rights to Jalen Duren as well as veteran player Kemba Walker from the New York Knicks.

According to sources who spoke to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Walker and the Pistons plan to talk about a contract buyout that would let him leave the team and sign with another team.

The No. 11 overall pick, Ousmane Dieng, was traded by the Knicks to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for three future conditional first-round picks from the Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, and Pistons.

The rights to Duren, the Memphis center selected No. 13 by Charlotte, were subsequently dealt by New York to the Hornets along with four second-round picks and the first-round pick the Nuggets obtained from Oklahoma City. Then, New York dealt Duren and Walker to the Pistons in exchange for a conditional 2025 first-round pick from the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to some reports, the 32-year-old Walker’s $9.2 million salaries for the following season is set to expire. Walker is most likely going to qualify for the trade exception if the Pistons complete the sale of forwarding Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers, according to reports.

Walker and the Knicks came to an agreement in February that the four-time All-Star would sit out the rest of the current campaign so he could train for the 2022–23 season. Walker was removed from the Knicks’ playing rotation by Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau in mid-November, and Walker also struggled with knee pain in January.

In 37 games last season, Walker averaged 11.6 points and three rebounds.

Detroit Pistons Achievements In The Past

The Detroit Pistons are a Detroit-based American basketball team that plays professionally. The Pistons play their home games at Little Caesars Arena in Midtown and are members of the Eastern Conference Central Division of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The team was established in Fort Wayne, Indiana, as the Fort Wayne Zollner Pistons in 1941. They competed in the National Basketball League (NBL) and won two NBL championships there in 1944 and 1945. Later, in 1948, the Pistons joined the Basketball Association of America (BAA).

In 1949, the NBL and BAA united to become the NBA, and the Pistons joined the new league. The team relocated to Detroit in 1957. Three NBA titles have been won by the Pistons: in 1989, 1990 and 2004

Kemba Walker History And Performance

Kemba Hudley Walker, an American professional basketball player for the National Basketball Association’s New York Knicks, was born on May 8, 1990. (NBA). The Charlotte Bobcats selected Walker with the ninth overall choice in the 2011 NBA Draft. He was raised in The Bronx, New York.

He attended college basketball for the Connecticut Huskies after graduating from Rice High School in 2008. Walker led the Huskies to the 2011 NCAA title and was voted the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

In their 2010–11 campaign, he was the second-leading scorer in the country and received unanimous first-team All-American honors. A four-time NBA All-Star, Walker.

