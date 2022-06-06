Benjamin Mascolo And Bella Thorne Split A Year After Getting Engaged!!

A source informed People magazine that Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo had broken up more than a year after announcing that they were engaged to be married. According to the source, the couple has split ways in a civilized manner even though their hectic schedules caused them to spend a lot of time apart, which ultimately led to the end of their relationship. HollywoodLife attempted to contact representatives, but we have not yet received any reply to our inquiries.

Bella & Benjamin Split

In April 2019, shortly after Bella stated that she had ended her romance with Mod Sun, with whom she and YouTuber Tana Mongeau had been in an open relationship, she began dating Benjamin for the first time. Both Bella, 24, and Benjamin, 28, made their relationship known to the public via Instagram in June 2019, and they displayed some steamy PDA in September 2019, when they attended the world premiere of her directorial debut, Her and Him, at Oldenburg’s Film Festival in Germany. Bella is 24 years old, and Benjamin is 28 years old.

Bella & Benjamin terminate their engagement after one year

Not until March of 2021 did she and the Italian singer announce that they were engaged to be married. Benjamin said on Instagram that “she said YES, Bella Thorne,” while Bella uploaded a video of herself showing off her diamond engagement ring. “She said YES,” Benjamin tweeted. I adore you so much. We’re excited about our upcoming wedding! Celebration in both Italy and the United States of America,” he stated in a subsequent video.

Before, when asked about the progress of the wedding preparations, Bella had joked that she would be a “bridezilla,” even though she allowed that things were moving “slowly.” She said this in an interview conducted exclusively with HollywoodLife. “I already have three or four projects scheduled for next year, and Ben also has something scheduled for next year,” she revealed. Because of this, we are both in the peculiar position of having to work an excessive amount, and we are desperate for some time off before the wedding so that we can enjoy it.

Her claims at the time are consistent with what the person who spoke to PEOPLE claimed about “conflicting schedules” and too much “time apart” as reasons for the relationship’s breakup.

Conclusion

