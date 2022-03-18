What Happened To The Cast Of Famous Television Series ‘Alias’ Gone? What Are They Doing Now?

‘Alias’ was an intriguing espionage action-thriller series created by J.J. Abrams. The show offered action, excitement, drama, and suspense in equal measure during its five-season run on ABC. It was a fun, exhilarating performance with critical praise and a loyal fanbase.

Where Are The Stars Of Television Series ‘Alias’ Now?

Unfortunately, the series ended in 2006, but what has the Alias cast been doing since then? You’re aware of what Garner and Abrams are up to these days.

Then it’s likely heard of Bradley Cooper, who plays a supporting role in the film. But what about the other members of the cast? What’s the current with them? What occurred to them since Alias endangered their mission?

Jennifer Garner

She is a well-known actress (Sydney Bristow). While appearing on Alias, Garner rose to stardom. She starred in Catch and Release, Valentine’s Day, Butter, Dallas Buyers Club, Love, Simon, Yes Day, The Adam, etc. This Project after the series ended. Since 2018, Garner has been dating John Miller on and off.

Micheal Vartan

He landed appearances in Big Shots, Hawthorne, Bates Motel, and The Arrangement. Before Alias, he was renowned for the film Never Been Kissed.

The actor’s on-screen affair with Garner developed into a proper relationship between 2003 and 2004. Lauren Skaar, whom he married in April 2011, asked for a separation in July 2014.

Victor Garber

He is a well-known actor (Jack Bristow). He appeared in shows such as DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Milk, Argo, Deception, Web Therapy, The Orville, Power, Happiest Season, and Family Law.

He also had roles on Broadway. He had a role in Titanic before Alias. Rainer Andreesen, the Legally Blonde actor’s long-term lover, announced their marriage in October 2015.

Ron Rifkin

He (Arvin Sloane) is a well-known actor: Brothers & Sisters, The Words, Law & Order, Special Victims Unit, Gotham, Limitless, A Star Is Born, and New Amsterdam was Rifkin’s subsequent projects. Since 1966, the actor has been married to Iva Rifkin.

Merrin Dungey

She (Francie Calfo) has been in shows such as The King of Queens, Once Upon a Time, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, CHIPS, Conviction, Lucifer, and Shining Vale. Dungey and ex-husband Matthew Drake have two kids, born in 2008 and 2011.

Kevin Weisman

He (Marshall Flinkman) later appeared on Awake, Hello Ladies, The Blacklist, Goliath, Scorpion, and Runaways, among other shows. From 2005 to 2011, the artist was wedded to Jodi Tanowitz. Maya was born in 2006, while Eli was born in 2008.

Carl Lumbly

He is a character in the film (Marcus Dixon). Southland, The Returned, Zoo, NCIS: Los Angeles, Doctor Sleep, Supergirl, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and This Is Us kept Lumbly busy. Vonetta McGee was his wife from 1987 till her demise in 2010. From 2015 to 2019, Lumbly was married to Deborah Santana.

Alias, starring Bradley Cooper (Will Tippin), was one of Cooper’s first roles. His filmography now includes The Hangover, The A-Team, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, Guardians of the Galaxy, A, and Nightmare Alley.

He also works as a director, producer, and screenwriter. Cooper and Irina Shayk, whom he dated from 2015 to 2019, have a daughter named Lea de Seine. He was married to Jennifer Esposito from 2006 to 2010.